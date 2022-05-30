Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

6 wounded in shooting in Tennessee

0 Comments
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn

Police in Tennessee said six people were wounded during an exchange of gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga business district.

At least one person of interest was detained shortly after the shooting Saturday night, police spokesperson Jeremy Eames said Sunday in a news release. The statement did not indicate whether anyone was charged.

Officers who were patrolling the area heard gunshots and saw multiple people shooting weapons and numerous people fleeing the area. Officers began rendering aid to the victims and assisting others to safety. Several gunshot victims were taken to a hospital and two of the injuries were life threatening, Eames said.

The ages of the victims were not immediately released but most were believed to be teenagers and young adults. Eames said large groups of juveniles were walking around the downtown area “and we believe it’s from within that group that the shooting took place.”

Eames said it's believed not all of the victims were intended targets of the shootings.

The area, dotted with residential buildings, has restaurants and shops within walking distance and is popular with tourists.

“Very vibrant and active area during summer weekends,” Eames said.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tech

Why Isn’t Japan as Tech Savvy as It Should Be?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Words We Use in English

GaijinPot Blog

Foreigners Following Their Love of Gardening in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘When To End A Relationship?’

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Places in Japan You’ll Never Get to Visit Again

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Cushion Foundations for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Unmissable Things to Do in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Edamame Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

Making A Caesar Cocktail In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo