Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Authorities stand at Edmondson and Whitmore after multiple people were shot, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Baltimore. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun via AP)
world

Police: 7 shot, 1 fatally, in latest Baltimore violence

0 Comments
BALTIMORE

A gunman fired indiscriminately into a crowd where people were gathered for cookouts on a street in Baltimore, wounding seven people including one of them fatally, the city's police commissioner said.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. on a block in the city's western district.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said a black male approached a crowd on foot and began firing in what he called "a very tragic, very cowardly shooting."

Harrison said the shooting appeared to be "extremely targeted" but he did not immediately elaborate on a possible motive.

The commissioner said there were two cookouts occurring on opposite sides of the street at the time, and that shell casings were found in two different locations, indicating that there may have been a second gunman, or someone firing back at the first shooter, who fled on foot.

It was unclear whether the cookouts were related, Harrison said.

One man who was shot collapsed behind a nearby church and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It wasn't anything dealing with the church. I want to make that very clear," acting mayor Jack Young said.

Harrison and Young urged members of the public to help investigators.

"Someone knows something," Young said. "These things ... they don't happen by happenstance. People know who's doing these shootings."

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Investing in Japanese Real Estate with Low Money Down: How to Get the Best Financing Terms

Apr 23rd (Tue), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Food & Drink

Gwyneth Paltrow Finally Brings Brand ‘Goop’ To Tokyo, But Will You Love It?

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #28

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Kinseiken Daigahara Confectionary Shop

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Studio Ghibli is Hiring Digital Animators for an Upcoming Feature Film

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Best Places To See Wisteria In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For Apr 27-May 6

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Golden Week in Japan Starts Tomorrow But Many People Aren’t Happy

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table