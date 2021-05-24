Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Myanmar has been in chaos and its economy paralysed since the February putsch Photo: DAWEI WATCH/AFP
world

Police and soldiers killed in eastern Myanmar amid heavy fighting

0 Comments
YANGON

Dozens of Myanmar security force members were killed Sunday, rebel fighters said, after heavy fighting in the coup-hit country's eastern fringe.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the February putsch, as the military uses lethal force to crack down on dissent.

The civilian death toll has climbed to at least 815 people, according to a local monitoring group.

The violence has pushed some in the anti-junta movement to form a so-called "People's Defense Force" (PDF) in their own townships -- made up of civilians who fight back against security forces with homemade weapons.

There were clashes in eastern Myanmar over the weekend, particularly in Kayah state's Demoso town, and in neighbouing Shan state.

People's Defence Force member Thet Wai -- not his real name -- said at least 20 police officers died Sunday and his side seized a police station in Moebyel town, Shan state, east of the capital Naypyidaw.

The police station was burnt down and rebel fighters also took four security force members into custody, local media reported.

"I thought today is a day of conquest," Thet Wai, 29, told AFP. "But I am also worried because we have seen air strikes and tanks today. They have much better weapons than us."

He said the Myanmar military had launched helicopter air strikes in the evening at Demoso, a town in Kayah state about 40 kilometers south.

Another civilian fighter at Demoso said at least 13 Myanmar soldiers had been killed Sunday, while four of his men were wounded.

"We intended to seize their police station, but they used air strikes and we could not stop their reinforcement trucks getting into the town," he said. "We had to withdraw our troops from fighting."

The fighting continued through Sunday night, according to a senior leader of the Karenni National Progressive Party -- an ethnic armed group with a stronghold in Kayah state.

He confirmed that the military was using tanks, helicopters and mortar attacks in Demoso and Loikaw, the capital of Kayah state.

Meanwhile, military chief Min Aun Hlaing, who removed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi from power in the coup, gave a two-hour interview to Hong Kong's Phoenix Television, with the full program yet to air.

In a snippet released Sunday, he offered reassurances to Chinese investors after a spate of arson attacks at factories in the commercial capital Yangon.

"Our citizens don't hate China," he said. "It happened for political reasons."

Suu Kyi has not been seen in public since she was placed under house arrest.

She has been hit with a string of criminal charges including flouting coronavirus restrictions during last year's election campaign and possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies.

Suu Kyi is expected to appear in person in court on Monday for the first time, after weeks of delays to her legal case.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Joshiryoku: How Is Girl Power Defined In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel

Savvy Spotlight

Hitomi Nomura, The Tartan-Loving Kilt-Maker From Gifu

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #132: Rats Biting Cats and Other Japanese Proverbs

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: “Kink Shaming Boyfriend”

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Shikoku

GaijinPot Travel

How to Self Sponsor Your Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #131: Noto’s Giant Squid Statue Is Not Alone

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Incredible 100 Yen Store Buys for Kids

Savvy Tokyo