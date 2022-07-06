Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: General view of the Europol building in The Hague
FILE PHOTO: General view of the Europol building in The Hague, Netherlands December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier Photo: Reuters/EVA PLEVIER
world

Police arrest 130 suspected human traffickers in European crackdown

AMSTERDAM

Police across Europe have arrested abut 130 people suspected of involvement in human trafficking in a joint operation carried out by 22 countries, the international police agency Europol said on Tuesday.

The police actions, which took place in the week up to June 13, also led to more than 100 possible victims of human trafficking being identified, Europol said.

During the operation, coordinated by the EU border agency Frontex, checks on almost 1 million persons and 200,000 vehicles were carried out at sea, land and air borders, mainly on heavily utilized routes into Europe.

Fifteen countries from across the EU participated in the actions, alongside Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Ukraine, Britain and Liechtenstein. About 22,500 law enforcement officers took part.

