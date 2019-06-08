Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Police arrest 4 teens over homophobic attack on London bus

0 Comments
LONDON

Police have arrested four teenagers on suspicion of attacking two women on a London bus because they were lesbians.

Authorities didn't identify the victims in the attack, which took place at about 2:30 a.m. on May 30. But Melania Geymonat posted an image on her Facebook page showing her bloodied face and that of her girlfriend's.

Geymonat said in the post that they were on the upper deck of the bus when a gang of "hooligans" threw coins at them and demanded that they kiss. The couple were punched and robbed before the attackers escaped.

Police said both women were taken to the hospital with facial injuries.

Prime Minister Theresa May and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn both condemned the attack.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Savvy Spotlight

Being a Translator in Japan: An Interview with Louise Heal Kawai

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to from Overseas – Week 23, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

6 Tips To Start the Post-ALT Job Hunt in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Art & Culture

Tour Tokyo’s Top Museums, Galleries, And Other Cultural Facilities With Grutto Pass 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING