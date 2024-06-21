 Japan Today
Lawmaker Arrested
Rep. Neil Friske on the floor of the Michigan House of Representatives, at the Michigan Capitol, in Lansing, Mich., Oct. 10, 2023. Police arrested the Republican lawmaker early Thursday, June 20, 2024, while responding to reports of possible gunshots in Michigan's capital city, authorities said. Rep. Friske was arrested “for a felony-level offense” around 2:45 a.m., Lansing police spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)
world

Police arrest Republican lawmaker after gunshot reports in middle of night in Lansing

LANSING, Mich

Police arrested a Republican lawmaker early Thursday while responding to reports of possible gunshots in Michigan's capital city, authorities said.

Rep. Neil Friske was arrested “for a felony-level offense” around 2:45 a.m., Lansing police spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said.

Investigators plan to submit a report by Friday to the Ingham County prosecutor, Gulkis said.

A phone message seeking comment from Friske's office wasn't immediately returned. But a statement on his campaign's Facebook page said "Rep Friske is always exercising his 2nd Amendment right."

“We ask everyone for prayers and to stay tuned for updates directly from this campaign or Representative Friske himself,” the statement said.

Friske, who is running for reelection, has a conservative voting record during his first term in the House. He represents Charlevoix and Emmet counties and portions of Cheboygan, Chippewa and Mackinac counties.

His family operates a popular fruit orchard in Charlevoix County.

