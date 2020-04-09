Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - This undated file image posted on Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean's Facebook account shows her with her family, including her son Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean, bottom right. Maryland authorities said Monday, April 6, 2020, they have recovered the body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean after she and her son went missing after a canoeing accident. Authorities say they will resume searching Tuesday for her son, 8-year-old Gideon McKean. (Facebook via AP, File)
world

Body of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend's grandson found

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Authorities recovered the body of a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend on Wednesday, two days after the body of the boy's mother was found in the water after a canoeing accident.

The body of 8-year-old Gideon McKean was found in roughly 25 feet (8 meters) of water more than 2 miles (3 kilometers) south of his grandmother's residence in Shady Side, Maryland, where he and his mother had launched the canoe, according to a news release from the state Natural Resources Police.

The body of Gideon's mother — 40-year-old Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, was recovered on Monday about 2,000 feet (610 meters) from where the boy's body was recovered, police said. The search for the missing mother and son lasted five days and included the use of underwater imaging sonar technology.

The search started Thursday after authorities responded to a report of two people on a canoe in the Chesapeake Bay who appeared to be overtaken by strong winds.

Maeve McKean’s husband, David, said in a Facebook post Friday that their family had been self-quarantining in an empty house owned by his wife’s mother to give their kids more space than what they had at their home in Washington, D.C.

Maeve McKean, a public health and human rights lawyer, served as executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative. The initiative’s website says her work focused on “the intersection of global health and human rights.” McKean previously served as an associate research professor at the City University of New York School of Public Health.

Kennedy Townsend, who served two terms as Maryland’s lieutenant governor, is the eldest daughter of the late U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and niece of the late President John F. Kennedy.

“Our Maeve dedicated her life to society’s most vulnerable,” Kennedy Townsend said in a statement Friday night, adding that her grandson Gideon was a “loving” big brother who excelled at sports, riddles, math and chess.

“My heart is crushed, yet we shall try to summon the grace of God and what strength we have to honor the hope, energy and passion that Maeve and Gideon set forth into the world," Kennedy Townsend said.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

This is indeed tragic beyond measure. Even if they were not "Kennedys", she was someone who made the world a better place with her profession as a human rights lawyer and worked on global health issues. Equally, her son was destined to be great in the Kennedy lineage, much too young and innocent to leave this world.

I am reminded that life can change in an instant. One just never knows. Just a side thought, I am wondering if they were wearing life jackets-that could have perhaps made a difference.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

