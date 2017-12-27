Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

California couple use drone to deliver illegal drugs

2 Comments
RIVERSIDE, Calif

Authorities say a Southern California couple used a drone to deliver illegal drugs to their customers.

Benjamin Baldassarre and Ashley Carroll, of Riverside, were charged Tuesday with possessing controlled substances for sale and child endangerment.

It's unclear if they have attorneys who can comment on the charges.

Police arrested the couple last Thursday after neighbors suspected they were selling drugs.

Authorities say a drone delivered drugs to customers at a nearby parking lot. The customers would then drive by the couple's home and throw their payments on the lawn.

The child endangerment charges were filed because Baldassarre's 9-year-old daughter lived in the home, where police say they found syringes and drugs believed to include methamphetamine, LSD-laced candy and powdered fentanyl.

The girl was turned over to her mother.

Seems they should have been using the drone to retrieve payment as well.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That makes sense, but using the same channel for distribution and payment would be an obvious giveaway to their intentions. By separating the two procedures, it would be hard to prove there was a connection.

I do agree that they should of have used a better method of receiving payment (throwing money on the lawn for all to see). That is just lazy. Especially, after using a drone for delivery. They also must have a good long-standing relationship with their customers, they are feared, or both are a little true.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

