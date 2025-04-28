 Japan Today
Police fatally shoot 1 after shooting in South Carolina tourist town of Myrtle Beach injures 11

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.

A shooting in the popular South Carolina tourist town of Myrtle Beach left 11 people injured, and police fatally shot one person, authorities said.

Myrtle Beach officers responded to a disturbance involving multiple individuals Saturday night in which someone began firing a weapon. In a statement, the department said that “based on the immediate threat,” an officer then shot one person, who died from their injuries.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune told WBTW-TV the officer responded appropriately. The Horry County deputy coroner identified the person shot as 18-year-old Jerrius Davis, according to WBTW.

“Our officer saw what happened, and when he saw that an altercation was taking place and a gun was being shot, the officer responded very quickly and in my opinion, saved lives,” Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said. “Last night could have been so much worse.”

A telephone message left with Myrtle Beach police was referred to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, which didn't immediately return an email Sunday.

The department said 11 people who sustained injuries were receiving medical treatment.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

