Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pakistan
FILE - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Pakistani police have filed terrorism charges against Khan, authorities said Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, escalating political tensions in the country as he holds mass rallies seeking to return to office. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)
world

Police file terrorism charges against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

0 Comments
By MUNIR AHMED
ISLAMABAD

Pakistani police have filed terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, authorities said Monday, escalating political tensions in the country as he holds mass rallies seeking to return to office.

The terrorism charges come over a speech Khan gave in Islamabad in which he vowed to sue police officers and a female judge and alleged that a close aide had been tortured after his arrest.

Khan himself appeared to still be free and had not immediately addressed the police charge sheet being lodged against him. Pakistan's opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Khan's political party, published online videos showing supporters surrounding his home to potentially stop police from reaching it. Hundreds remained there early Monday.

Khan came to power in 2018, promising to break the pattern of family rule in Pakistan. His opponents contend he was elected with help from the powerful military, which has ruled the country for half of its 75-year history.

In seeking Khan’s ouster earlier this year, the opposition had accused him of economic mismanagement as inflation soars and the Pakistani rupee plummets in value. The parliament's no-confidence vote in April capped months of political turmoil and a constitutional crisis that required the Supreme Court to step in. Meanwhile, it appeared the military similarly had cooled to Khan.

Khan alleged without providing evidence that the Pakistani military took part in a U.S. plot to oust him. Washington, the Pakistani military and the government of Khan’s successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, all have denied that. Khan also has been carrying out a series of mass rallies trying to pressure Sharif's government.

On Sunday, the internet-access advocacy group NetBlocks said internet services in the country blocked access to YouTube after Khan broadcast a live speech on the platform despite a ban issued by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority.

Police arrested Khan's political aide, Shahbaz Gill, earlier this month after he appeared on the private television channel ARY TV and urged soldiers and officers to refuse to obey “illegal orders” from the military leadership. Gill was charged with treason, which under Pakistani law carries the death penalty. ARY also remains off-air in Pakistan following the broadcast.

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 MORE Delicious Hokkaido Foods in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Not So Serious”

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiso Therapy Roads

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Down the Well: The Real Ghost Story That Inspired ‘Ringu’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 15-21

Savvy Tokyo