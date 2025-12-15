Police hold 'person of interest' after Brown University shooting leaves two dead

A monitor shows security camera footage of what police say is the Brown University shooting suspect walking along Hope Street after leaving the scene of shooting, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released December 13, 2025. Providence Public Information Officer/Handout via REUTERS

By Maria Alejandra Cardona and Nathan Layne

Authorities detained a "person of interest" who was found in a Rhode Island hotel after the Brown University shooting that left two students dead and nine wounded at the Ivy League ‌school as students took exams before winter break, authorities said on Sunday.

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said at a midday news conference that the suspect was in his 20s, but declined to share other details, citing an ongoing investigation. Perez said earlier in the day that authorities were not seeking other suspects at this ⁠time.

FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X that the person of interest had been ‍detained in a hotel room in the Rhode Island town of Coventry, a 30-minute drive from the ‍Brown campus. An FBI team specializing ‍in cellular data analysis used geolocation information to track the suspect, Patel said.

The mass shooting — the latest of nearly 400 in the ⁠U.S. this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive — shook the community at the university, one of the oldest in the United States. The school canceled exams and classes for the rest of the year ​and the campus was quiet on Sunday as a light snowfall blanketed the city.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said that authorities, as of midday on Sunday, had not yet contacted all family members because some were traveling. He invited residents to a previously planned event on Sunday to light a Christmas tree and a menorah to mark the first night of Hanukkah.

"It is quite clear that if we can come together as a community and shine a little bit of light tonight, I think there's nothing ⁠better that we could be doing," Smiley said.

AUTHORITIES RELEASE VIDEO OF SUSPECT

Seven people injured at Brown University were in stable condition, Smiley said. One remained in critical but stable condition, while another had been discharged, he added.

Shelter-in-place orders at the university and nearby areas were lifted on Sunday. Smiley said earlier in the day that residents should expect a visible police presence across the city.

The gunman fled after shooting students in a classroom in Brown's Barus & Holley engineering and physics building, where outer doors had been unlocked while exams were taking place, officials said on Saturday.

Authorities on Saturday released a short video clip of a person of interest dressed in black walking near the engineering building. Providence Deputy Police Chief Timothy O'Hara said on Saturday the individual may have worn a mask, but officials were not certain.

Brown President Christina Paxson told reporters that all or nearly all of the victims were students, adding: "This is the day one hopes never happens, and it has."

STUDENTS CAUGHT BY SURPRISE

Ref Bari, 22, a graduate student at Brown, said he was inside the Barus & Holley building when he heard a series of loud popping sounds that appeared to be gunfire.

Bari ran out of ​the building and asked another student running in the street if he could hide with her and her friends and she agreed. They returned to her basement apartment and hid in the bathroom.

"She trusted me," he said. "The only connection between us is we're ⁠both students at Brown but beyond that, we don't know each other."

Teaching assistant Joseph Oduro, 21, told CNN he was in a classroom that was attacked.

"The first couple of gunshots went straight to the chalkboard right where I was standing," Oduro said. "Who knows, if I didn't duck, maybe I'm not here today."

A student next to ‍him took two bullets to the leg and was due to undergo surgery on Sunday, he said.

Jack DiPrimio, another graduate student at ‌Brown, said he was initially not concerned when ‌the university went on lockdown because he had experienced many active ‍shooter drills. The drills have become more common in the U.S. as attacks targeting students have increased.

"I had faced so many lockdowns in high school and even a ‌few at my undergrad, so I wasn't that worried at first," DiPrimio said in a TikTok ‍video after coming out of a five-hour lockdown. "Maybe I was desensitized."

© Thomson Reuters 2025.