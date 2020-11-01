Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police arrest suspect in medieval clothing after stabbings in Quebec City

QUEBEC CITY

Police in Quebec City arrested early Sunday a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who has left “multiple victims.”

Police said late Saturday that the attacks happened near the provincial legislature on Halloween. Police said five victims have been transported to a hospital, however, there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Police are asking those in the area to remain indoors.

There’s no word on a possible motive for the attacks.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

