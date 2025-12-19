 Japan Today
Brown University locked down amid reports of a shooting on campus in Providence
The makeshift memorial outside the Barus & Holley engineering building continues to grow as the manhunt continues for the gunman, following a shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S. December 17, 2025. REUTERS/Taylor Coester Image: Reuters/Taylor Coester
world

Police ID suspect in Brown University shooting; probe link with MIT killing

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Nate Raymond and Brad Brooks
PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island

Law enforcement officers have identified a suspect in last weekend's deadly mass ‌shooting at Brown University, and are investigating a possible link to the murder of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor two days later near Boston, a person familiar with the ⁠matter said.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity as ‍they were not authorized to discuss the matter, did not ‍provide more details ‍on the identification of the suspect or why investigators think the two ⁠cases may be linked.

Authorities have been conducting a manhunt since the December 13 shooting inside a classroom building at ​Brown University shook Rhode Island's capital city of Providence. Two students were killed and at least eight were wounded.

Two days later, MIT professor Nuno Loureiro, 47,  was fatally shot in his home in Brookline, Massachusetts on Monday evening. Brookline is 49 miles north of Brown's campus.

Earlier this week, an FBI ⁠official said authorities did not believe there was a link between Saturday's shooting at Brown and the MIT professor's murder. Loureiro was a member of the departments of nuclear science and engineering and physics as well as MIT's Plasma Science and Fusion Center.

SEEKING THE PUBLIC'S HELP

Investigators in Providence said the suspect in the Brown University shooting escaped on foot into nearby streets, prompting a search that relied heavily on residential security footage because of a lack of surveillance cameras in the classroom building and surrounding area.

Police released images and video of a masked man believed to be the shooter, based on survivor accounts, and have repeatedly asked for the public's help in ​identifying that man. The footage showed the suspect walking in a nearby neighborhood both before and immediately after the attack, including moments when police vehicles ⁠arrived with flashing lights.

“He could be anywhere,” Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said on Wednesday, adding that authorities did not initially know the suspect’s identity or motive.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said residents ‍and students had grown “restless and eager” for an arrest as the search ‌stretched into several days.

Police also ‌circulated photos of another unidentified man seen ‍near the area, saying they wanted to speak with him as a potential witness who ‌may have relevant information.

Authorities initially announced a person was in ‍custody a day after the shooting, but later released that individual after determining he was not involved.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

