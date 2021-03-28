Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Belarus Protests
Police officers detain a demonstrator to prevent an opposition action to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Belarusian opposition has urged people to protest against repressions in the country and Lukashenko's regime. (BelaPan via AP)
world

Police in Belarus capital arrest more than 100 protesters

3 Comments
KYIV, Ukraine

Police in the capital of Belarus arrested more than 100 people who assembled for a protest march Saturday to call for the resignation of the country's authoritarian president.

The planned event in Minsk indicated that supporters of the political opposition seek to revive the wave of mass protests that gripped Belarus for months last year but were dormant during the winter. During the first sizable anti-government protests of 2021, more than 200 people were detained Thursday.

At least five journalists were among those arrested; it was not immediately clear what charges they could face, but some journalists arrested while covering last year’s protests were sentenced to two years in prison.

Protests broke out in August after a disputed election that gave President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office. Lukashenko, who has been characterized as Europe’s last dictator, has strongly repressed opposition and independent news media during 26 years in power.

The post-election protests were the largest and most persistent show of opposition the former Soviet republic has seen in that time, with some of them attracting as many as 200,000 people.

More than 33,000 people were arrested during the protests, and many of them were beaten by police.

100 people who assembled for a protest march

Are we supposed to think that 100 people represent the majority viewpoint.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Is Putin trying to put out a different agenda komrade?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

80% of the voters do not support the current president Lukashenko. President terms should be limited to two or three, not six.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

