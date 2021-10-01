Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Police in N Ireland arrest 2 more over journalist's slaying

0 Comments
LONDON

Police in Northern Ireland arrested two more men Friday over the death of journalist Lyra McKee, who was shot and killed while covering a 2019 riot in the city of Londonderry.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the men, ages 44 and 53, were arrested in the city area under the Terrorism Act.

Their arrests take the number of people charged in connection with McKee's death and related offenses to nine. Three men have already been charged with murder, while another four have been charged with rioting and associated offenses.

McKee, 29, was standing near a police officer while observing an anti-police riot in Londonderry, also known as Derry, when a bullet fired by a masked gunman struck her.

The self-claimed New IRA group, a small paramilitary group that opposes Northern Ireland’s peace process, has said its members shot the journalist by accident while firing at police.

McKee was an increasingly influential journalist who had written powerfully about social issues in Northern Ireland and the area's unfinished reckoning from years of paramilitary violence carried out by Irish nationalists and supporters of remaining part of the UK.

Her death helped spur a successful effort to get feuding politicians to revive Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government, which had collapsed in 2017.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

8 Online Shops for Vegan Food in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

5 Things I Learned From Being A Nanny In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

6 Crazy Beauty Services in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 27-Oct. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Things I Wish My English Teachers Had Taught Me

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trails in Japan I Can’t Wait to Hike Again When it’s Safe to Travel

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #151: Fast-food Chains and Moon Viewing

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Am I Missing Out?’

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Marunouchi Line

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Spiced Dorayaki

GaijinPot Blog