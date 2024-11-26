 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Turkey Violence Against Women
Turkish police officers detain a woman during a protest marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
world

Police in Turkey detain demonstrators seeking more protection for women against violence

0 Comments
ISTANBUL

Police detained dozens of people in Istanbul who tried to join a rally Monday calling for greater protection for women in Turkey, where more than 400 women have been murdered this year.

The demonstrators tried to enter the main pedestrian street, Istiklal, to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in defiance of a ban on all protests in the area.

Earlier, police barricaded all entrances to Istiklal and to the city’s main square, Taksim, while authorities shut down several metro stations to prevent large gatherings.

Many demonstrators were protesting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's decision in 2021 that withdrew Turkey from a landmark European agreement known as the Istanbul Convention. The treaty, which aims to protect women from violence, was signed in Istanbul in 2011.

Erdogan’s decision came after some members of his Islamic-rooted ruling party accused the treaty of promoting LGBTQ+ rights and other ideals they said were incompatible with Turkey’s traditional family values.

On Monday, Erdogan dismissed calls for Turkey’s return to the convention and reiterated his government's commitment to protecting women.

The local advocacy group We Will Stop Femicide says 411 women have been murdered in Turkey in 2024.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mount Sanage

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Hafu: Navigating Japan’s Age Obsession as a “Half-Japanese” Woman

Savvy Tokyo

10 Last Minute Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Nagoya City Archives and Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Falling for Fukui: A Trip For History and Culture In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Quill & Tears: Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Netflix J-Dramas That Can Help You Understand Relationships in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Fruit Picking in Japan for Autumn and Winter

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Setomono Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Ryuoko Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

12 Christmas Cakes & Stollen in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo