A dozen bodies found in Mexico, 5 piled in an SUV and 7 others near the US border with Arizona

MEXICO CITY

Prosecutors in the violent western Mexican state of Jalisco said Wednesday they found five dead bodies piled in a bulletproof SUV, while near the Arizona border authorities found seven more bodies.

The state prosecutors’ office said someone called an emergency number to report the vehicle Tuesday. Inside, police found the bodies of five men “with visible signs of violence.” The office did not specify how the men were killed.

The SUV was found on a road in Villa de Corona, which is south of Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state.

The state is home to the drug cartel of the same name. Mexican drug cartels frequently use either homemade or professionally made bulletproof vehicles, as well as military-grade weapons.

Also Wednesday, prosecutors in the northern border state of Sonora said seven bodies were found just off a road near the town of Puerto Peñasco, on the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez.

Prosecutors said that the victims were all men wearing military-style gear, and had all been shot to death. Their bodies were found near the Gulf of Santa Clara, just west of Puerto Peñasco.

They identified one of the dead men as a local leader of one faction of the Sinaloa drug cartel who had operated largely in the border city of Mexicali. In keeping with Mexican regulations, they identified the man only by his alias, “El Pía.”

Different factions of the Sinaloa cartel have been fighting for trafficking routes in the area.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

