Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Police increase patrols in Australia's COVID-19 hotspot after hundreds breach restrictions

0 Comments
By Lidia Kelly
MELBOURNE

Police in Australia's coronavirus hotspot state of Victoria stepped up patrolling on Saturday as hundreds of people in the city of Melbourne breached stringent lockdown restrictions and flocked to beaches on the warmest weekend in months.

Under the restrictions, nearly five million people in Melbourne, Victoria's capital, may exercise or socialize outdoors for a maximum of two hours a day, but must stay close to home. People must wear masks in public places.

But television and social media footage showed crowds, many people without masks, at some of Melbourne's beaches as temperatures soared ahead of summer in the southern hemisphere.

"A number of fines were issued to people who breached directions .... and Victoria Police will be conducting increased patrols of popular public spaces this weekend," police said in a statement.

Fines for not wearing masks reach A$200 ($143) and for breaching public health orders are more than A$1,600.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said the behavior of the beach-goers was "unacceptable".

"Spending time at the beach without a mask, without social distancing now, will just mean that you won't get to go to the beach for all of summer," Andrews said at a televised briefing.

State officials said eight people had been diagnosed with the coronavirus in the past 24 hours and three more people died. The numbers have been going steadily down after reaching more than 700 in new daily cases at their peak in July.

Melbourne has been under a strict lockdown for months, with the measures set to remain in place until the average number of new daily cases over a two-week window falls below five. On Saturday it was 12.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Adventures

A Family Hike From Mt Mitake To Mt Hinode

Savvy Tokyo

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

2020 Halloween Afternoon Tea and Buffets in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Is Europe On Your Travel Bucket List? What Is ETIAS And How To Apply

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Transport

Resort Shirakami

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

GaijinPot Blog