Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Man pulls gun at Florida Starbucks over cream cheese

0 Comments
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.

An angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forgot the cream cheese with his bagel, according to Miami Gardens Police. The employee just happened to be the daughter of the police chief.

Police said the man became angry at a Starbucks drive-thru when they messed up his order earlier this week. He returned to the window, screaming at the employee. She asked whether he had paid for the cream cheese, at which point he became enraged and pulled out a gun, according to an arrest report.

Chief Delma Noel-Pratt told CBS4 that the experience traumatized her 23-year-old daughter. The chief's daughter told police that the man did not point the gun at her, but that she feared he would hurt her if she didn’t give him the cream cheese.

“She felt in fear of her life,” Noel-Pratt said. ”It was upsetting to me to know that someone would go to that extreme not having cream cheese on his bagel.”

The woman gave the man his cream cheese and he drove away. According to an arrest report, he said he grabbed the gun and put it in the air because it was falling out of his pocket, but denied threatening the woman.

The suspect faces several charges including aggravated assault with a firearm. He was being held on a $10,000 bond. It's unclear if he has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Gaijinpot Direct Summer 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Father’s Day In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #136: From Chips to Tuna, ‘Shrinkflation’ Hits Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Cool Part-time Jobs in Japan for The Month of June

GaijinPot Blog

Wellness

Traveling Outside Of Japan To Get Vaccinated

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Swearing in Japanese: Why Formal and Informal Speech Is Important

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #135: The ‘Bowing Seal’ Custom is Too Much

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Pregnancy In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Just How Many Seasons Does Japan Really Have?

GaijinPot Blog