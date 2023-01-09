Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Attacker kills 4, then self, in North Carolina home

0 Comments
HIGH POINT, N.C.

Five people were found dead in a North Carolina home after one of them apparently killed the other four and then took their own life, police said.

High Point police said in a news release that officers found the bodies of two adults and three minors in the home on Saturday. All were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities didn't say how they died, but the news release said the killings were being investigated as a “murder-suicide.” Investigators said there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Officers were called to the scene after a man and woman ran from the house screaming, according to the news release. Investigators said they encountered the two people asking for help when they arrived. Police Capt. Matt Truitt told the Greensboro News & Record that the two who fled the home were not harmed.

Police forced entry into the home and found the victims, according to the news release. Neither identities nor ages of those killed were immediately released.

The killings happened in a residential neighborhood of tidy one- and two-story homes northeast of downtown High Point. The area that lies southwest of Greensboro is also about 85 miles (137 km) west of Raleigh.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Keage Incline (Kyoto)

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Best Museums in Japan for Fashion Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

Events

5 More Things in Japan Gone for Good

GaijinPot Blog

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

How to Save Money While Traveling Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Confusing Situation”

Savvy Tokyo

Frosty Petals: Introducing Five Japanese Winter Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Travel 101: Your First Trip in 2023

GaijinPot Blog

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo