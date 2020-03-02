Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The mayor of a section of Manila has told journalists that a security guard was holding up to 30 people in an administrative office and had shot at least one person Photo: AFP
world

Police respond to mass hostage-taking at Manila mall

0 Comments
By Ted Aljibe
MANILA

Heavily armed police were deployed at a mall in the Philippine capital Manila on Monday after reports that a disgruntled employee was holding a group of people hostage, an AFP journalist saw.

The mayor of a section of Manila had earlier told journalists that a security guard was holding up to 30 people in an administrative office and had shot at least one person.

"The initial information that we have... is he has firearms and grenades with him," San Juan city mayor Francis Zamora said.

"There is already one (person) that was shot already a while ago and has been rushed to... hospital," he added.

The mall was crowded with shoppers and employees who were told to evacuate the building after hearing at least one gunshot.

Manila's malls are centres of life that include everything from restaurants and shops to churches and medical facilities.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #70: Hand sanitizer out of stock because of the coronavirus? Vodka works just as well.

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 8, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms around Hokkaido

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Is it safe to visit Japan as the coronavirus cases increase?

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Will Japan’s New “Equal Pay” Law Affect ALTs?

GaijinPot Blog