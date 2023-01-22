Newsletter Signup Register / Login
California Shooting
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif, Sunday. Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
world

Police respond to reported shooting in Los Angeles area

1 Comment
By ANDREW DALTON
MONTEREY PARK, Calif.

Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration in a community east of Los Angeles late Saturday.

Officials provided no information about the shooting in Monterey Park, a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population that's about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles.

Earlier in the day, thousands of people attended the annual festival.

Seung Won Choi, who owns the Clam House seafood barbecue restaurant across the street from where the shooting happened, told the Los Angles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door.

The people also told Choi that there was a shooter with a machine gun who had multiple rounds of ammunition on him so he could reload. Choi said he believes the shooting took place at a dance club.

The newspaper reported that the shooting happened after 10 p.m.

Saturday was the start of the two-day festival, which is one of the largest Lunar New Year events in Southern California.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
And what else is new? Nothing changes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Now reporting that at least 9 are dead.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Always the same story over and over again and again...US guns lobbies are more powerful than any government on the planet nothing will ever change this guaranteed!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

