world

1 person in custody after shooting at suburban Chicago mall

OAK BROOK, Ill.

A shooting occurred Thursday at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, police said.

One person was in custody at Oakbrook Center mall in Oak Brook, police said on Twitter.

News organizations reported that four people were injured, but no official details were immediately released.

Alex Gay, 23, said she was walking in the mall when she suddenly saw people running. She didn't hear any gunshots.

“I’m shook up,” Gay told the Chicago Tribune. “It was scary everyone was sprinting out of the mall as sirens went over intercom saying, ‘Emergency. Evacuate. Seek shelter.’ I almost got trampled.”

