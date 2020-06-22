Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

2 dead, 7 wounded in shooting at North Carolina block party

2 Comments
CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Two people were killed and seven others were wounded in a shooting in North Carolina's largest city, police said, while five others were hit by vehicles afterward.

The shooting happened around midnight at an “impromptu block party" that was a continuation of Juneteenth celebrations, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters early Monday.

Police responding to a call about a pedestrian hit found hundreds of people in the streets, Jennings said. As emergency services arrived, several shots were fired, scattering the crowd. Jennings said there was evidence of multiple shooters, but no one was in custody as of Monday morning.

The five people were hit by vehicles while running away, Jennings said.

The conditions of the 12 people hospitalized with injuries weren't immediately clear.

The shooting took place on Beatties Ford Road in northern Charlotte, police said.

Further details weren't immediately available. Calls, a direct message and an email from The Associated Press to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police weren’t immediately returned.

Juneteenth, for which celebrations started Friday, commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free 155 years ago.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Daily occurrence, hardly to be classified as news. Until the USA does something about gun ownership it’s not going to change.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

How about protests & riots against guns in America ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Voices from the Black Lives Matter Tokyo Protest

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What to Watch on Netflix Japan in 2020: 10 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #86: Wasabi Farmers Cringe At The Thought of Wasabi-Free Sushi

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 24, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

Racism Is A Global Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Figuring out the Buttons on a Japanese Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Survey Shows 55% of Readers Prefer Working From Home vs. at the Office

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Attempt to Ease Strict Entry Bans for Foreign Residents Too Little, Too Late

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Iga City

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

3 Health Tips I Learned In Japan That Helped Me Lose 18 Kilos

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Eating Like A Local: A B-Kyu Gurume

Savvy Tokyo