Australia Bondi Beach Shooting
Emergency workers transport a person on a stretcher after a reported shooting at Bondi Beach, in Sydney, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
world

9 killed in shooting at Hanukkah event at Sydney’s Bondi Beach; one gunman also dead

SYDNEY

Two gunmen shot dead nine people on Sunday at a Hanukkah event at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, and police killed one of them, Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.

Another 12 people were wounded and the other gunman was arrested, ABC reported, citing a police spokesperson on the scene.

Editor: Story will be updated later.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

A targeted terrorist attack on a children's "Channukah" - a Hannukah by the sea event. Bondi is a famous Jewish suburb in Sydney. Shotguns used by two terrorists, seen on video firing directly onto the beach. One has since been detained, the other shot dead. At least 9 dead, most likely many more casualties.

As a Sydneysider, this is the worst, most horrific day in the modern history of Sydney. Nothing comes close.

Rest in Peace to the victims. Pray for the wounded. Heaven help those terrorists and those who have supported them.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

