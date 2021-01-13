Man with axe smashes New Zealand Parliament doors

Police said a man armed with an axe smashed the glass doors that form the main entrance to New Zealand's Parliament early on Wednesday but did not attempt to enter the building.
Police said they were called to the complex in the capital, Wellington, at 5:25 a.m. after getting reports that a man had been seen with an axe. They said that 10 minutes later, they arrested a 31-year-old man without incident.
New Zealand's 120 lawmakers are currently on a summer break, and there were few people in the building at the time.
The man has been charged with intentional damage and possession of an offensive weapon. If found guilty, he could face up to seven years in prison.
Mickelicious
Monkey see and monkey do.
yamada1043
A copycat mentally challenged person, similar to the emotionally challenged mob in the United States of America.
Joe Blow
Look at how ugly that building is.
Monty
What was his trigger to do that?
Face up seven years in Prison???
Haaa Nemui
Hey enough of that! We're proud of our ugly architecture!! LOL
Mezane
Why? It is so wonderful there.