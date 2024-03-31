Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Netherlands Hostages
This framegrab from video shows a suspected hostage-taker surrendering to police after a tense hours-long standoff in the central Dutch town of Ede, Netherlands, Saturday, March 30, 2024. Dutch police have detained a man who walked out of a nightclub where hostages were being held after a tense hours-long standoff. They said on X that the last hostage has been released and one person was arrested. The man walked out of the club before being ordered by armed police to kneel with his hands on his head. (AP Photo)
world

Man suspected of holding 4 hostages for hours in Dutch nightclub has been arrested

0 Comments
By ALEKSANDAR FURTULA
EDE, Netherlands

Dutch police detained a man Saturday after he left a nightclub where four people had been held hostage for hours, bringing a peaceful end to a tense standoff.

“We are exceptionally happy that it ended this way. That the victims came out safely and that we were able to arrest this suspect without using violence,” said Marthyne Kunst, head of the regional public prosecutor’s office.

There was no immediate word on a motive, but police and prosecutors said they did not believe it was a terrorist incident. Police said the hostage-taker was armed with knives, and a backpack he carried was being examined to establish if it contained explosives.

The hostage-taking in the central Dutch market town of Ede, 85 kilometers (53 miles) southeast of Amsterdam, ended around midday when a man walked out of the Cafe Petticoat club and was ordered by armed police to kneel with his hands on his head. He was then handcuffed before being led into a waiting police car.

Kunst told reporters that the man was known to law enforcement authorities and had previously been convicted of threatening behavior. She gave no further details, citing privacy and the ongoing investigation.

The suspect's identity was not released. Ede Mayor René Verhulst said he was a Dutch citizen.

Authorities also released no details about the four hostages.

Verhulst said that after an emotionally charged morning, “everything is fine. The hostage-taker is arrested by the police and they are now speaking to him. And the hostages are free, they are very emotional.”

Earlier, three young hostages walked out of the club with their hands above their heads. A fourth person was released shortly before the suspect was arrested. The hostages were all workers at the club.

Heavily armed police and special arrest teams, some wearing masks, had gathered outside the popular club. Some 150 nearby homes were evacuated and trains did not stop at the town's station.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A must-buy product at Don Quijote!

See what's trending at Don Quijote in Japan and why you should get them!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Musha Gyoretsu Warrior Parade

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Bitchu Matsuyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Okuizumo: Timeless Beauty Forged in the Heart of Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Beautiful Spots in Tokyo for Sakura Photography

GaijinPot Blog

School Entrance Ceremony in Japan: Preparation For Parents

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Great Buddha of Takaoka (Takaoka Daibutsu)

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

25 Things to Do in Yokohama

GaijinPot Blog

Top 5 Tokyo Fashion Color Trends This Spring 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Summer Tech Camp Programs For Kids in Japan 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Best 10 Things To Do In Kyoto

GaijinPot Blog

Daisho-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel