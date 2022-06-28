Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Police say Atlanta restaurant workers shot in argument over mayo

3 Comments
ATLANTA

A man who complained there was too much mayonnaise on his sandwich opened fire at an Atlanta sandwich shop, killing one employee and injuring another, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at a Subway restaurant attached to a gas station in downtown Atlanta. Police said the man argued with the two female workers before shooting them.

“This was a very tragic situation that did not have to occur," Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. told reporters Monday.

He said a 36-year-old man believed to be the shooter was arrested Sunday evening after someone whom police are not identifying provided them with information. Hampton said police are not immediately releasing the suspected shooter's name because of the ongoing investigation.

The woman who died was 26 years old. The other woman, 24, remained in critical condition Monday, Hampton said. The injured woman's 5-year-old son was in the restaurant at the time, and Hampton lamented the trauma that that child will have to deal with.

“It’s frustrating that we have a 26-year-old female who is no longer with us," Hampton said. "It frustrates me that we had an individual with a firearm who decided that was the answer to resolve a conflict over a sandwich.”

“It just breaks my heart to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich,” restaurant co-owner Willie Glenn told WSB-TV.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

It’s his constitutional right to shoot someone over a condiment. It’s freedoms like this that make The US great. /s

3 ( +3 / -0 )

What a dumb country.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Why weren't the servers armed? It would have prevented this problem.

Although I suppose it's possible they weren't members of a well-regulated militia.

Maybe they should have been pregnant, that way American right-wingers would have jumped between them and the gun to protect the fetus.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Omotesando and Harajuku

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Jurassic Jaunt: 5 Places to See Dinosaurs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Spots to Experience the Outdoors in Japan’s Northern Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Hiyashi Chuka

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jun. 27-Jul. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Exploring Kurashiki: Charm and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Overlooked Destinations in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sunny Blooms: Discovering Japan’s Summertime Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Skill-Building In Japan Through Extracurriculars

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Quick Guide: Know And Understand Food Allergies In Japan

Savvy Tokyo