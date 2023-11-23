Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Philadelphia Shooting
Police and crime scene investigators respond to multiple people shot at in Philadelphia, on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. Police investigation into the shooting of seven men, including two who died, continued Wednesday but authorities said no arrests have been made. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
world

Police say some 70 bullets fired in Philadelphia shooting that left 2 dead, 5 wounded

0 Comments
PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia police on Wednesday identified two men killed in a city shooting a day earlier in which at least 70 rounds were fired and five other men were wounded.

Authorities said no arrests have been made but several guns were recovered from the scene of the shooting that occurred around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, leaving bullet holes in vehicles and nearby buildings.

Killed in the gunfire were Roger Marquez, 31, and Leon Pierre, 38, both of Philadelphia. They both suffered multiple bullet wounds and were pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford said at the scene on Fairhill Street in North Philadelphia that drugs had also been found, although police were “not really sure of all that has occurred out here.”

“This is a block that has had some narcotics activity,” he said. “It's not a block that we aren't familiar with.”

The other victims, ages 19-30, were being treated for gunshot wounds and considered to be in critical or stable condition, police said Wednesday.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ryozenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov. 20 – 26

Savvy Tokyo

What I Love About Fall in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Tachikue Gorge (Tachikuekyo)

GaijinPot Travel

Karatsu Castle

GaijinPot Travel

How to Deal with Your Japanese Neighbors

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Heirin-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Autumn Leaf Viewing Spots in Shimane

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 5 Luxury Stays In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

MailMate Handles Mail for Expats, Akiya Owners and Businesses

GaijinPot Blog

Daikouzen-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel