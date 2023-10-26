At least 22 dead in Maine shooting, dozens injured; firearms instructor sought

A man opened fire at a bar and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, killing at least 22 people, wounding dozens of others and throwing the state's second-largest city into chaos as hundreds of police searched for a person of interest and residents were ordered to shelter in place.
A police intelligence bulletin identified Robert Card, who was trained as a firearms instructor at a U.S. Army Reserve training facility in Maine, as the person of interest. The document, reviewed by The Associated Press and circulated to law enforcement officials, says Card had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks in the summer of 2023. It did not provide specific details about his treatment or condition.
The document also said Card had reported hearing voices and had threatened to carry out a shooting at the military training base in Saco, Maine. A telephone number listed for Card in public records was not in service.
Lewiston Police said in an earlier Facebook post that they were dealing with an active shooter incident at Schemengees Bar and Grille and Sparetime Recreation, a bowling alley about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) away. The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office released two photos of the suspect on its Facebook page that showed a shooter walking into an establishment with a weapon raised to their shoulder. Authorities said the shooting started just before 7 p.m.
Two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press that at least 22 people were killed and the toll was expected to rise. However, Michael Sauschuck, commissioner of the Maine Department of Public Safety, declined to provide a specific estimate at a news conference, calling it a “fluid situation.”
The two law enforcement officials said dozens of people also had been wounded. The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.
On its website, Central Maine Medical Center said staff were “reacting to a mass casualty, mass shooter event” and were coordinating with area hospitals to take in patients. The hospital was locked down and police, some armed with rifles, stood by the entrances.
Meanwhile, hospitals as far away as Portland, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) to the south, were on alert to potentially receive victims.
Authorities ordered residents and business owners to stay inside and off the streets. The shelter-in-place order was extended Wednesday night from Lewiston to Lisbon, about 8 miles (13 kilometers) away, after a “vehicle of interest” was found there, authorities said.
Melinda Small, the owner of Legends Sports Bar and Grill, said her staff immediately locked their doors and moved all 25 customers and employees away from the doors after a customer reported hearing about the shooting at the bowling alley less than a quarter-mile away around 7 p.m. Soon, the police flooded the roadway and a police officer eventually escorted everyone out of the building four at a time. Everyone in the bar is safe.
“I am honestly in a state of shock. I am blessed that my team responded quickly and everyone is safe,” Small told The Associated Press. “But the same time, my heart is broken for this area and for what everyone is dealing with. I just feel numb.”
The alert for Lewiston was made shortly after 8 p.m. as the sheriff's office reported that law enforcement agencies were investigating “two active shooter events.” Officials issued an update around 10 p.m. on their search.
"Avoid the area until authorities give the all-clear,” the statement said. “Seek alternative routes to circumvent the area and any disruptions. If already operating in the affected region, adhere to all instructions issued by local officials, including the shelter-in-place order.”
“We are encouraging all businesses to lock down and or close while we investigate,” the sheriff's office reported.
A spokesperson for Maine Department of Public Safety urged residents to stay in their homes with their doors locked.
“Law enforcement is currently investigating at two locations right now," Shannon Moss said. "Again please stay off the streets and allow law enforcement to diffuse the situation.”
Gov. Janet Mills released a statement echoing those instructions. She said she had been briefed on the situation and will remain in close contact with public safety officials.
President Joe Biden had spoken by phone to Mills and the state's Senate and House members, offering “full federal support in the wake of this horrific attack,” a White House statement said.
Local schools will be closed Thursday and people should shelter in place or seek safety, Superintendent Jake Langlais said, adding: “Stay close to your loved ones. Embrace them."
Wednesday's death toll was staggering for a state that in 2022 had 29 homicides the entire year.
Lewiston emerged as a major center for African immigration into Maine. The Somali population, which numbers in the thousands, has changed the demographics of the once overwhelmingly white mill city into one of the most diverse in northern New England.
Maine Sen. Angus King, an independent, said he was “deeply sad for the city of Lewiston and all those worried about their family, friends and neighbors” and was monitoring the situation. King’s office said the senator would be headed directly home to Maine on the first flight possible.
Associated Press journalists Patrick Whittle in Portland, Maine, Michael Balsamo in New York, Darlene Superville in Washington, Michael Casey in Boston and Holly Ramer in Concord, New Hampshire, contributed to this report.© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
I'm hearing there are now at least 22 dead - and this toll is certain to rise a lot. The scum is still at large.
And there will soon be those on here willing to defend this evil man and his right to carry assault weapons.
Current reports say 20+ dead 50-60 wounded.
Yet another goober with a gripe and a gun.
Keepyer Internetpoints
A country that thinks men's mental health is a joke AND is full of guns is a really bad place to be.
And even if this one is found to have some anti-whatever manifesto and is declared a terrorist it doesn't speak against what I said above, it dovetails.
Motive?
Insane country. No other nation (even Switzerland which gets cited all the time by gunnutters) would ever accept such carnage.
Again…
We can’t legislate the loons. We CAN legislate the guns. We just lack the courage to do so.
These assault style rifles are murder.
This and my quick downvotes prove what I say.
Instead of even try to entertain the notion that that modern America society is utterly failing men and boys, yet another mass shooter is dismissed as a "goober with a gripe".
This is not what I want, but my prediction is that that this sort of thing will keep increasing in frequency and severity, and this is the primary reason, and not the availability of guns which is merely an amplifier.
Those who blame the guns do so because they don't care about men's mental health and certainly don't want to be seen as caring. Until that changes the trend continues. It's certainly not showing any signs of stopping is it?
Democrats would never go for it. Also, why should I have to be penalized for following the law.
I own two and neither was used to kill people, it’s not the gun, but the individual wielding the gun for nefarious purposes.
Hopefully the murdering skum will be caught before he does it again, but he is just one of thousands in that sod forsaken country where guns and violence are the norm and peoples lives mean nothing. What a hell hole place to live, it does not matter where you live there, it can happen at any time.
All politicians of all parties are guilty of not introducing sensible gun laws.
Before preaching to the world the US has plenty at home to get in order. I have little faith Americans and their government have both the wisdom and will to make such atrocities stop.
Classic strawman argument.
We can upset your day and not deal with our problems at the same time.
If you’re a USA citizen and don’t sleep with your semi auto and your RPG under your bed your are not protecting your family or property properly.
Sound familiar?
With tons of surveillance, AI tools and legions of staff in secret and public security services that shooter isn't identified? The same problem like before that Hamas attack in Israel ,it seems. They have all tools and intelligence data, but are far from capable of preventing the outbreak of massive violence.
Motive doesnt matter, won't change a thing.
Wash-rinse-repeat!
The people of the USA just love their guns so much they dont care one bit about others getting killed, just so long as they can keep their own.
And sure enough - those defenders have already turned up.
Yes, Ophelia, it is a complete hellhole. You definitely don't need our 75,000 median household income. Do stay away.
Someone who doesnt know what a strawman argument is has turned up.
There just aren’t words to express the sadness of this.
It was a children’s bowling party.
Letting any and every Tom, Dick and Harry have a military style assault rifle?! Do people in the USA really need these kinds of weapons?
We may as well let them have a bazooka or an RPG, because those are probably less lethal.
No amount of funding will completely remove the loons from society. But we can legislate access to weapons of war.
These guns have no place in civil society. And I am a 40 year gun owner.
Are you for real here? Just go back through any number of mass shootings and the "words" have been used ad naseum, over and over, countless numbers of times.
Just brush them off, use them again, save them in your memos because as surely as the sun rises in the east, it IS going to happen again.
Oh dear god. :(
What a monster.
It's a scary place: like every day is Halloween. The country needs a long hard look at itself - not just its hubristic ideology - and figure out why it is so violent, domestically, across history, and beyond its borders. These shooters don't come out of a vacuum, though, as everyone knows, giving a powerful weapon to someone will often change their outlook.
rotten society without any common values except violence,money and drugs.
This is most unfair. We can all at least agree that the situation in America with loons and guns is out of control. I think we can also agree that there is no quick fix because even the putting the strictest gun laws on Earth on paper will NOT make America's guns vanish overnight.
Its every person for themself in America now, even the children. You are very unlikely to protect your life or those you love against a gun UNLESS you have one yourself.
That's not a fun reality, but it IS reality. I wish it were not true, but wishing won't fix it.
And the truth is, I am ALL FOR gun control. But no American politician is suggesting anything on par with the good ideas done in Europe and Canada. But those laws will still be ignoring the mental health crisis of American men, thus killing one bird with one stone when it could have been two birds.
Beautiful part of the world. Another filthy massacre.
Thoughts and prayers again.
I was totally against civilians having semi auto’s until I view this video of a SWAT team invading a person house all gung-ho but had the wrong house. The owner was shot dead because the police got the wrong address and while invading the wrong house the killers next door got away. You certainly need a semi auto in the USA because everyone is out to kill you including the police
It seems the guy is a former military instructor with mental problems, being hospitalized for two months in a mental institution this year. And with access to military grade weapons, and plenty of knowledge on how to use them. Thoughts and Prayers, on repeat.
Actually this one is on the SCOTUS and the “textualists” who made up out of whole cloth new rights and overturned decades of established precedent.
It’s difficult to imagine any gun legislation, no matter how sensible or politically popular surviving judicial review as long as Heller remains in effect.
Just around the corner from my college - used to eat at Bonnies, a good restaurant in Lewison.
Maine is 95% white, rather uneducated, and poor. In college, I went to protest a Ku Klux Klan rally. The people can be welcoming and nice, though I learned not to tell them I am from Los Angeles - I'd say Boston, which still aroused suspicion.
Cause THATS the kind of goober one wants to have access to high capacity firearms….
How many are dead? 10, 16, 20?
So the shooter is a fellow named Robert Card, 40, an Army Reservist and certified firearms instructor.
Thinking there was a a motive requires believing in free will. Of all the hundreds of mass murders in the US, I have heard conjecture regarding why the killer murdered, but never any proof of a motive, except perhaps in the case of a terrorist, someone that wanted to make points, perhaps with some imagined deity, perhaps with others in their tribe.
For an explanation of this mass murder I'd start with 'the murderer had a gun, the gun had bullets, the murderer pulled the trigger.
For an old pop reference, tune to the Boomtown Rats "I dodn't like Mondays" perhaps the neuron inside his head switched to overload.
If the US Supreme Court in all their corrupt majesty now demands the nations gun laws comport to what was traditional at the nation's founding then they double-damn well better also demand that the guns that go unregulated are the same guns available when the nation was founded. Nobody is going to get twenty shots off with a muzzle loader and go unchallenged. They might get one shot off but would be subdued while trying to load the next round.
Pretty easy to predict the chorus in the mainstream media demanding more "gun control" to prevent things like this. However, scrolling down in the article one finds the typical aspect that is always ignored:
...but all sides always pick the aspect they like and run with it
If Americans can have automatic rifles, why can't they carry bazookas or small nuclear weapons as well? Anyone?
Looks like an AR-15 pattern rifle - the same used in the terrible shooting in Brussels exactly ten days ago.
We know these weapons are readily available stateside from gun shops, but where did the one in Europe come from - makes one wonder.
Most likely much, much closer to home than you think. No reasonable person could look at the US and claim there is no mental health crisis.
because you would probably object to being preemptively incarcerated.
I believe your society also has violence I'm sure. The money and drugs bits are positives by some estimations.
There are probably half a dozen companies making them, including companies in China and even Myanmar ( copy of the Chinese copy). There are probably a dozen or more companies on at least three continents making AK-47 style rifles chambered for Russian and NATO caliber rounds.
These mass killings are almost committed by angry white males.
Some confirmed: 2013 white Subaru Outback 9246PD
Unconfirmed: car has been found at a boat launch
The really sad part is that this is not surprising or unusual.
Short answer is they can't. Automatic weapons are nearly impossible to obtain.Looks like the shooter was using a semi automatic rifle, nothing especially horrific about it. Millions of people use them lawfully.
If you look at the two photos above, it appears his cargo pant pockets have spare magazines in them.
Since you insist on talking about yourself and make it personal.
What do we know about you? Nothing,. You said it's about the individual wielding the gun so as far as know, you potentially could be the next perp. In many cases, people close to the perp never saw it happening. There were no indications they could do such a thing. We don't know who you are or what you're capable of so,....knowing that we know nothing........it's logical and prudent that there are a laws so nobody has access to such firearms because there's no way of really knowing who will do what.
like yours only you lack democracy and money.
Just the intent to own one of these weapons should render the person mentally unstable.
There's speculation about a boat ramp (the guy appears to be an avid fisherman) - but all unconfirmed as of yet.
Watching Flightrader24 and the NH state police chopper reg# N366SP is continuously orbiting an area around Lisbon Falls (maybe south), SW of the Lewiston.
This is at least one of the police FLIR-equipped choppers live flightpath. It's been circling the areas.
https://www.flightaware.com/live/flight/N366SP
Also listening to some of the transmissions, some to the heli are scrambled, some aren't.
Military style high capacity firearms absolutely need to be very heavily regulated and use restricted. Because we are unable or unwilling to face this reality we are seeing more and more incidents with high casualty numbers. It won't solve the problem completely, but at least it can help keep casualty numbers in the single digits.
Insanity. Some day soon one of these nutters are gonna slaughter a hundred or more folks in one spree and still nothing will be done to address the problem.
Who should be allowed to own one?
Credible reports indicate the car was found at this boat ramp/forest trail.
(Coordinates 44.01192536173718, -70.08630765209472)
No civilian should be allowed to own military-style high-capacity firearms. They are not necessary.
Different.
That is your opinion
I as well, but I do not want the government to regulate what I can or cannot but when it comes to firearms. I am willing though to invest and support a measure to build mental facilities to care and to allow research to the growing mentally challenged people that seem to be acting out, now o am willing to make an exception of keeping firearms out of the hands of people that are prone to harming others if it is medically established.
The AR-15 is not a military-style rifle
For you perhaps, we have a different opinion
What are they necessary for?
Jimizo Today 02:56 pm JST
For enemies foreign and domestic is what I heard.
Great! Another one. (Sarcasm). Yet, the GOP don't listen. Their more concerned about the NRA lining their pockets. A real embarrassment for them.
Exactly. All Americans must continue to press our elected representatives to do everything to preserve our rights under the 2d Amendment.
Anyone who witnessed the Hamas massacre in Israel can see why civilians should have legal access to these weapons.
Of course, as you were caught up in and promoted the extreme far-left Eurocentric conspiracy theory and believe Israel shot a rocket at a hospital in Gaza, then you do not understand the realities of contemporary times.
Bunk. It is absolutely a military style rifle. Small bullets at big velocity for a high possible volume of fire.
A relatively short barrel for maneuvering in close quarters at the expense of long range (800 yards or more) accuracy.
Rails for attachments like laser sights and lights.
It is the basis for the M-16 and the M-4.
This weapon is designed for a high volume of fire over short to medium range.
It is the definition of a military style weapon.
Most definitely isn't the first time this happens, most definitely won't be the last. Gun rights interest groups have the government and a lot of Americans by the nards. It's interesting because the US is such an outlier when it comes to gun violence but those against gun law reform hate when that fact gets brought up. Not sure why gun nuts are so blindly obsessed with them in the first place. They're definitely fun to shoot and do serve a purpose if you live in remote places with dangerous wildlife, or if you work in certain professions, but other than that it's not worth keeping those things around. I see a lot of people in local Facebook groups and whatnot thirst over the thought of being robbed just so they have an excuse to shoot someone, it's a weird mentality.
for when criminals or terrorists slow up at our home.
Also for when they show up.
Hunting, collecting, shooting range.
….as well…
Sorry, it has nothing to do with the GOP, when the Dems had majorities and controlled all 3 branches in 2010-2020 they did nothing, absolutely nothing and even if they would get majorities they still will not do anything, because if they did they would tick off a lot of their liberal base donors who are law-abiding citizens.
The last time I checked there was no Hamas in the US just extreme right-wingers and supramatists and a whole bunch of people opposed to the federal government.
Why are there no mass shootings in Japan?
like yours only you lack democracy and money.
Or like demonstrated here by the hyper deletion of posts which contributes to a general dumbing down by limiting the scope of perspective that can be allowed.
This is the type of environment which produces someone incapable of understanding other people.
Military-style high-capacity firearms are not needed for hunting. A rifle will do.
Calling an AR-15 'military style' is like calling a 4 cylinder Ford Mustang a 'NASCAR style car'. They have very little in common. It is simply a semi-automatic rifle, no different mechanically than any other semi-automatic firearm. Cosmetically, it looks scary to belligerently uninformed people, and yes it is easy to accessorize. But that is all. No military in the world uses an AR-15.
In the US, the vast majority of murders are committed with handguns. Very few with rifles or long guns of ANY variety. So crimes like this one, while horrific, are statistically not relevant when discussing crime as a whole.
No, it’s not.
I’ll walk you though it
Operating Mechanism: AR-15 typically operates using a semi-automatic system, meaning it fires one round with each pull of the trigger, that’s the critical point that the gun haters forget. True assault rifles, like the military M16, can fire in both semi-automatic and automatic modes.
Magazine Capacity: AR-15s typically use detachable magazines with varying capacities, but they're not the high-capacity magazines commonly associated with assault rifles.
Civilian Versions: Most AR-15s available to civilians are not fully automatic or select-fire like military assault rifles. They lack the capability for sustained automatic fire.Caliber: AR-15s can be chambered in various calibers, including .223 or 5.56mm, which are smaller than the typical military assault rifle rounds.
If you go by strict technical definition, the AR-15 is not an assault rifle due to its semi-automatic operation and other differences.
In your opinion, let me figure out what I need, I can decide that for myself.
The police helicopter on case is the most tracked on this website right now (I posted another earlier).
https://www.flightradar24.com/N366SP/329617e7
Right now, it is returning to the airport to refuel.
You cannot own any weapon you like. Gun registration. Testing for use of guns. Mental health check. Full background checks. No sales of gun parts for ghost guns. No gun sales on the internet.
Land of gun care and health control. Thoughts and prayers, stat!
Devoid of any emotion, it is safe to state that anyone who professes to know a lot about guns would be considered suspicious or mentally unstable in any society.
Good Lord, not even Maine is safe anymore.
Look at the picture again.
What can be the possible logical reason to give a weapon like that to the average citizen?
It takes only 1 upstanding citizen going mental to end 20, 30 lives in minutes.