Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Police say University of South Carolina student fatally shot as he entered wrong house

0 Comments
COLUMBIA, S.C.

A University of South Carolina student was shot and killed as he apparently tried to enter the wrong home on his street early on Saturday, police said.

Nicholas Anthony Donofrio, 20, of Connecticut, was dead by the time police responded to reports of a home burglary and shooting, according to a Columbia Police Department news release. Officers found his body on a front porch around 2 a.m., and Donofrio had a gunshot wound to his upper body, the release said.

Police said “preliminary information” indicates that Donofrio lived on the same street as where he was shot but had entered another home.

The statement didn't say who shot the student or whether any charges were immediately filed. A department spokesperson didn't immediately respond to an email seeking more information.

The police department said its investigators are consulting with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office on the circumstances of the shooting.

Classes at the university had resumed for the fall semester on Thursday, The State newspaper reported.

“Out Student Affairs team is providing resources and support to those who may be affected by this tragedy, and we remind all of our students that help is always available to them," the university said in a statement.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

culture

National Noh Theater

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Radical Kanji: Intermediate Japanese for Understanding Kanji ‘Pieces’

GaijinPot Blog

Off the Beaten Path: 5 Little-Known Destinations in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Aug. 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Sumiyoshi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

8 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Cultural Activities to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Unforgettable Projects & Performances

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Canal City Hakata

GaijinPot Travel