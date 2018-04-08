Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Saturday afternoon attack was inflicted as locals and tourists had been enjoying a sunny spring day Photo: dpa/AFP
world

Police stumped by motives of Germany van attacker

1 Comment
By Tom BARFIELD
MUNSTER, Germany

German investigators were puzzled Sunday morning by the motives of a man who drove a van into a crowd at an open-air restaurant the day before, killing two people before shooting himself.

"So far there are no clues to a possible motive for the act," said Martin Botzenhardt, senior prosecutor in the northwestern city of Muenster where the attack happened, in a statement issued in the early hours.

"We are pressing hard on our investigation into all possible avenues."

Late Saturday, authorities were near-certain that there was no Islamist connection to the violence in the historic centre of Muenster as had initially been feared.

The two people killed were a 51-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, both from northern Germany.

As well as the dead, police said 20 were injured -- six of them seriously -- amid the broken and upturned tables and chairs seen strewn across the pavement in images of the scene.

Police had to wait for a bomb disposal team to clear the vehicle used in the attack after noticing suspect wires inside.

In the end, they found only the weapon used by the 48-year-old driver to kill himself, a blank-firing pistol and some powerful fireworks.

A search of the man's Muenster apartment late Saturday turned up more fireworks and a deactivated AK47 assault rifle.

Police have appealed to the public for information about the attack, setting up a website where people can upload photos or videos.

"There was a bang and then screaming. The police arrived and got everyone out of here," an employee of the restaurant hit by the terrace told NTV.

"There were a lot of people screaming. I'm angry -- it's cowardly to do something like this."

Armed police cordoned off a wide area around the scene of the attack, urging residents to avoid the city centre to allow investigators to get to work amid initial fears the country had suffered another extremist assault.

Germany has been on especially high alert for jihadist attacks after several claimed by the Islamic State group.

But in the Saturday afternoon attack, inflicted as locals and tourists enjoyed a sunny spring day, there was "no indication at the moment that there is any Islamist connection," said North Rhine-Westphalia state interior minister Herbert Reul.

Media reports said the driver, identified only as Jens R, had a history of mental health problems.

Public broadcaster ZDF said the man had recently attempted suicide while rolling news channel NTV said he had spoken of a desire to bring as much attention as possible to his death.

ZDF also reported that he had possible links with far-right movements.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was "deeply shaken" by the incident and "everything possible will be done to determine what was behind this act and to help the victims".

The presidents of Russia and France, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, each sent their condolences.

The attack is the latest in a string across Europe in which vehicles have been used to attack crowds of people in public places.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

They're saying there's no indication of an Islamist/jihadist connection. But Germany has covered up crimes by Islamists, jihadists, and refugees from Middle Eastern and Northern African countries in the recent past. So I wouldn't be surprised if the same were happening here.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

The 10 Best Tokyo Disney Resort Attractions

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

School Events

International School Events: April 2018

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Food & Drink

Seoul-Searching And Meat Grilling At Korean BBQ Samgeori Butcher’s

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Niigata

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Cittec: Tokyo’s Coolest Cycling Gym With A Cafe And More

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

History

Okinoshima

GaijinPot Travel