Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX School Shooting Kansas
Students from Olathe East High school are led off busses to reunite with their parents Friday, March 4, 2022, at Pioneer Trail Middle School in Olathe, Kan.,, after a shooting at the high school. Authorities say a suspect shot and wounded a school resource officer and an administrator at the suburban Kansas City high school. Police say a suspect has been taken into custody and there are no reports of injured students. (Reed Hoffmann/The Kansas City Star via AP)
world

Student shoots, wounds 2 at Kansas high school

0 Comments
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
OLATHE, Kan

A student shot and wounded an administrator and a school resource officer Friday at a suburban Kansas City high school, and the student also was wounded when the officer returned fire, authorities said.

The male student at Olathe East High School was taken into custody, Olathe police Sgt. Joel Yeldell said. All three people are stable and are expected to survive. No other students were injured, he said. Police have not identified the suspect.

Yeldell said the school resource officer notified dispatch over the radio just after 10:30 a.m. that he and an administrator had been shot and wounded by a student in the office. The resource officer said he returned fire, according to Yeldell, shooting and wounding the student.

Yeldell did not provide additional information on what prompted the shooting.

“The good news is that no students were injured,” Yeldell said. “We have an SRO it sounds like that did his job so that's great news and the injuries are expected to be survivable.”

Yeldell said the student is an adult. The county prosecutor's office declined to comment Friday on potential charges.

Susan Burgett told The Associated Press she was panicked when she heard about a shooting at the school of her 16-year-old daughter, Emerson Burgett. Her daughter texted immediately to tell her she was safe.

“The first thought was to panic and imagine that there is a shooter in the hallway and kids screaming but that wasn’t what happened thank God,” she said while waiting to be reunited with her at the staging site. “That is just what we are used to seeing. There are so many shootings all the time that it is such a sad reality that this is what we have to live with."

She said her husband was concerned their daughter would have a panic attack but she didn't think that would happen because “the kids just expect this. They hear about it all the time.”

“It’s terrifying but at the same time I want to see my child. That is the main thing.”

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the scene to help with the investigation. No information was immediately available on the type of firearm used, said John Ham, a spokesman for the ATF in Kansas City. He added that police would release those details when they are available.

Olathe Public Schools said in a tweet that Olathe East High School, which has an enrollment of 1,900, was put on lockdown after the shooting.

“Please know that law enforcement is on site and the building is secured," the district said.

Parents were being directed to a nearby Family Video store and Frontier Park to be reunited with their children. Police asked parents and the public to stay away from the school.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Early Spring: Cherry Blossoms and Plums in Kanagawa and Shizuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

7 Free Art Galleries in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment’s Bathroom Into a Place of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Want to Enhance Your Career in Japan? Here’s How to Start

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Family-Friendly Hanami Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Basics for Cooking Your Way Around a Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Getting Serious with Shodo: Learning Japanese Calligraphy

GaijinPot Blog

The Low Down on Japanese Fast-Food

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Breakdown of 7 Japanese Dolls for Girls’ Day 

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 28-Mar. 6

Savvy Tokyo

How Japanese Vocational Schools Assist International Students

GaijinPot Blog