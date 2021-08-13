Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Toddler fatally shoots woman during work video call in Florida

1 Comment
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla

A toddler found an unsecured, loaded handgun inside an apartment and fatally shot a woman while she was on a work-related video call, police in central Florida said.

According to news outlets, the woman was the mother of the toddler who shot her in the head Wednesday.

Someone on the video call dialed 911 after seeing the toddler in the background and hearing a noise, Altamonte Springs police said in a news release Thursday. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Shamaya Lynn, fell backward and never returned to the video call, the person reported.

“Officers and paramedics did their best in rendering aid to Mrs Lynn, but she was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head,” police stated.

An adult in the apartment left the firearm unsecured, police said. Investigators were working with the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges will be filed.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Guns do not make people safer.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

3 Healthy Recipes To Cool You Down

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Terrifying Japanese Urban Legends Based on True Stories

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Tokyo With A Baby: The Essential Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #1

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Olympic Agora: A View of the Olympics Through Art

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #2

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Soften The Blow: How to Make Your Japanese Sound More Polite

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #143: Nostalgic Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Playing Doubles: How Naomi Osaka and Japan Are Coming to Terms with Each Other

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why are There So Many Summer Festivals in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 9-15

Savvy Tokyo