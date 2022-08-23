Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New Zealand Bodies In Suitcases
New Zealand police investigators work at a scene in Auckland on Aug. 11, 2022, after bodies were discovered in suitcases. A family who bought some abandoned goods from a storage unit in an online auction found the bodies of two young children concealed in two suitcases, police said Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Dean Purcell/New Zealand Herald via AP)
world

Police: Woman linked to suitcase deaths in New Zealand likely in S Korea

0 Comments
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
SEOUL

South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.

Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.

Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman’s whereabouts or detain her as she remains a New Zealand citizen possibly linked to a crime that had happened in New Zealand, Park said.

It would be difficult for South Korean police to pursue her unless New Zealand officially requests for her extradition, which may happen if the investigation proceeds to a point where Interpol places a red notice against her, Park said.

The woman was born in South Korea and later moved to New Zealand where she gained citizenship. New Zealand police suspect the woman could be the mother of the children found dead, as her past address in New Zealand was registered to a storage unit where the suitcases were kept for years, according to Park.

The remains of the children were found last week in suitcases a New Zealand family purchased from an online auction that involved abandoned goods. The children were between 5 and 10 years old and had been dead for a number of years, and the suitcases had been kept in storage for at least three or four years, Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

It would be difficult for South Korean police to pursue her unless New Zealand officially requests for her extradition

New Zealand request her extradition, 2 children were murdered, she obviously is connected

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Shiso Therapy Roads

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Not So Serious”

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Down the Well: The Real Ghost Story That Inspired ‘Ringu’

GaijinPot Blog

Peace in Hyogo: Forest Bathing and Therapy Roads in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

5 MORE Delicious Hokkaido Foods in Japan

GaijinPot Blog