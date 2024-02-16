Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Polish farmers protest in Wroclaw
A placard is displayed on a tractor as Polish farmers protest over price pressures, taxes and green regulation, grievances shared by farmers across Europe, in Wroclaw, Poland, February 15, 2024. The placard reads: "I am a farmer! And not the Union's slave!" Tomasz Pietrzyk/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS Photo: Reuters/Tomasz Pietrzyk/Agencja Wyborcza
world

Polish farmers pelt EU office with eggs in western city

2 Comments
WARSAW

Polish farmers set off flares and firecrackers and pelted a European Commission office with eggs in the western city of Wroclaw on Thursday, the state news agency PAP reported, and organisers quickly tried to break up the protest.

Farmers across Europe are protesting against constraints placed on them by EU measures to tackle climate change, as well as rising costs and what they say is unfair competition from abroad, particularly Ukraine.

"The protest started at 10 a.m., at around 10:10 or 10:15 it was broken up by the organizers, they asked the people to disperse," said Monika Dubec, a spokesperson at Wroclaw City Hall.

According to organizers there were around 1,000 protesters and 500 tractors and other farm vehicles at the demonstration, she said.

Footage from private broadcaster TVN24 showed protesters marching through the streets carrying Polish flags, banners and in some cases carrying flares. The farmers congregated in front of the regional government headquarters where they lit a big bonfire, with smoke rising into the air.

Despite the organizers' request to disperse, the footage showed many did not.

Polish farmers plan a total blockade of all border crossings with Ukraine and a major protest in the capital Warsaw on Feb 20.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

2 Comments
Login to comment

Polish farmers plan a total blockade of all border crossings with Ukraine and a major protest in the capital Warsaw on Feb 20.

The citizens of the EU have had enough and are standing up to the war mongers who control their governments.

Rise up and fight!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Rise up and fight!

With eggs.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Great Date Spots in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 12 – 18, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Saga

GaijinPot Blog

culture

Nisonin Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Plum Blossom Perfumes

Savvy Tokyo

Sunrise Express

GaijinPot Travel

The Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The 10 Best Things to Do in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Visual Kei

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day Do’s & Don’ts In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Hogon-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel