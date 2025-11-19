 Japan Today
Polish PM Tusk visits blast site on railways of Warsaw-Lublin line in Mika
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk visits the site of a blast on railway of the Warsaw-Lublin line in Mika, Poland, November 17, 2025. KPRM/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES Image: Reuters/KPRM
world

Polish PM says two responsible for railway blast worked for Russian intelligence

By Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Pawel Florkiewicz
WARSAW

Poland has identified two people responsible for an explosion on a railway route to Ukraine, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday, adding that they were Ukrainians who collaborated with Russian intelligence and that they had fled to Belarus.

The blast on the Warsaw-Lublin line, which connects the Polish capital to the Ukrainian border, followed a wave of arson, sabotage and cyberattacks in Poland and other European countries since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Warsaw has said Poland has become one of Moscow's biggest targets due to its role as a hub for aid to Kyiv.

"The most important information is that... we have identified the people responsible for the acts of sabotage," Tusk told lawmakers, adding that they were Ukrainians who had collaborated with Russian intelligence for "a long time".

"In both cases we are sure that the attempt to blow up the rails and the railway infrastructure violation were intentional and their aim was to cause a railway traffic catastrophe," he said.

Russia has repeatedly denied being responsible for acts of sabotage and on Tuesday the Kremlin dismissed accusations of involvement.

"Russia is accused of all manifestations of the hybrid and direct war that is taking place," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a Russian state television reporter.

"In Poland, let's say, everyone is trying to run ahead of the European locomotive in this regard. And Russophobia, of course, is flourishing there."

Russia's acting chargé d'affaires in Poland, Andrei Ordash, told Russian news agency RIA that he had been summoned to the Polish foreign ministry for a Wednesday meeting, without explaining the reason for the call.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said the incidents showed that, along with its invasion of Ukraine, Russia was "waging a full-scale hybrid war against Europe, against our allies, trying to break the unity of partners in assisting Ukraine and generally destabilise the situation."

Ukraine, it said in a statement, was ready to help Poland bring those responsible to account and prevent similar incidents.

In the first incident in the village of Mika, an explosive device was detonated on the track as a freight train was passing using a device connected to it by a 300-meter-long cable. Some of the explosives that did not detonate were recovered at the scene, Tusk said.

He said that other trains had gone over the affected piece of track before one stopped.

In a second incident near Pulawy, a steel clamp was installed on the track with the likely aim of derailing the train, Tusk said. A mobile phone attached to a power bank had been set up nearby in order to record what happened, he added.

One of the suspects had already been found guilty by a court in Lviv for taking part in sabotage in Ukraine, but had not been imprisoned as he was in Belarus, Tusk said.

"Poland is in constant contact with the intelligence services of allied countries, and we will do everything we can to pursue these individuals," he said.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

