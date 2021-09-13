Two women campaign to become France's 1st female president

Two French politicians kicked off their presidential campaigns Sunday, seeking to become France’s first female leader in next year’s spring election.
The far-right National Rally party's Marine Le Pen and Paris' Socialist mayor, Anne Hidalgo, both launched their presidential platforms in widely expected moves.
They join a burgeoning list of challengers to centrist President Emmanuel Macron. This includes battles among multiple potential candidates on the right — including another female politician Valerie Pecresse — and among the Greens.
Hidalgo, 62, mayor of the French capital since 2014, is the favorite to win the Socialist Party nomination. She launched her candidacy in the northwestern city of Rouen.
“I want all children in France to have the same opportunities I had,” she said, invoking her roots. Hidalgo is the daughter of Spanish immigrants who fled their country in search of freedom amid dictator Francisco Franco's rule.
Le Pen, the 53-year-old leader of France’s far-right party, started her campaign in the southern city of Frejus with a pledge to defend French “liberty.” In keeping with a hard-right message that critics say has vilified Muslim communities, Le Pen promised to be tough on “parts of France that have been Talibanized.” Although she launched her candidacy earlier this year, on Sunday she made 26-year-old Jordan Bardella the acting head of the party as her campaign goes into full gear.
Le Pen is also remaking her image for this election. Gone is the dark blue wardrobe that has been her trademark. She now will be donning light blue for the campaign, “to show our vision, less partisan, (reaching) higher,” Le Pen’s special councillor Philippe Olivier was quoted as saying by Le Figaro, the conservative daily.
Macron, 43, has not yet announced his reelection bid but is expected to do so. Launching a candidacy in France is a necessary formality for each presidential election.
The vote is expected to boil down to a duel between Le Pen and Macron, as it was during France's last presidential election in 2017.
P. Smith
The far-right National Rally party's Marine Le Pen
A cancer on French society like all rightists are on all societies.
zichi
The anti-Semitic Penn.
bass4funk
Either way, France is just messed up. Geez!
ulysses
Well said, France can teach everyone a thing or two about diversity and inclusion.
And I am sure the French are not concerned about the opinions of right wing Americans with their narrow outlook.
zichi
Le Pen wants to cancel dual nationality which will cause retired French Jews living in Israel to lose their pensions.
zichi
The French extreme right-wing remain a minority. Le Pen will never be president.
ulysses
Thank you sir, I am glad we agree.
Though the French don’t care too much about right wing American extremists. They told this to me repeatedly when I was living there !!!
PTownsend
Who will get support from far rightists around the globe and far right authoritarian states like Russia.
But the globe's far right will trust their hero Putin, who closely rivals far right heroes like Trump in terms of telling big lies. Will Russia continue to interfere in elections in France and elsewhere. And then continue to lie about its involvement, defend what it's doing with the old Soviet tactic of saying 'can't prove it', and crying 'what about'?
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-39478066
Tom San
If I were French, I would vote for Le Pen.
bass4funk
I never lived in France, but living half of my life in Germany it’s not That much of a difference in Germany also has a history with problems from the right and from the left radicals that have been ruining the country.
when you look at countries like Sweden, Denmark, Hungary, Italy and Spain, for years they were duped into believing the radical socialist and far left movements and look what it has done to these countries and as a result you now have the far right rising up. This is the problem when countries have extremes on both sides.
P. Smith
Extremism is bad. Unfortunately, we see the makings of it every day with the hyper-partisans constantly pushing misinformation and refusing to accept facts or employ logic.
Express sister
Le Pen should be in prison.
plasticmonkey
Most Scandinavians are quite happy with their progressive societies. Of course there are some right wing lions like Breivik who can’t stand it.
plasticmonkey
lions=loons
ulysses
Guten Tag to you sir.
Totally agree with Germany, they had problems with the Nazis and then the East Germans, though not at the same time.
The American right wing sometimes accept people from other races, that’s one difference they have from from the Nazis.
bass4funk
….and they are just as happy with the capitalist gains, as a matter fact I will Scandinavians don’t even like it when people refer to them as socialist nations
Which they technically aren’t but given the small population that they have, I guess it’s doable To hand out more lavish entitlements, but the taxes that these people pay, they don’t mind it and if they don’t good for them.
bass4funk
They have absolutely nothing in common with them, no one is being hoarded to the gas chamber no one is being executed, no one is being put in concentration camps Or tattooed or starve to death.
Express sister
They have a lot in common, actually.
Trump literally put migrants into concentration camps and separated children from their families, which the UN defines as a form genocide.
Like you did, you mean?
mmwkdw
There are rarely (if at all) any good Politicians that please 100% of everyone.
Strangerland
Eh? The Scandinavians I know refer to their own nations as socially democratic. What are you even on about?
They're Socialist Democrats. So yes, they are Socialist.
Express sister
People: Man I'd love healthcare.
The right: No, that's socialism.
People: Yeah? Doesn't sound so bad, look at socialist Sweden.
The right: No, they're not socialist. They're capitalist with strong social programs.
People: OK, let's do that.
The right: No, that's socialism.
Jimizo
The right are all over the place with countries like Sweden. The only argument they can come up with is that they aren’t really socialist while regarding the policies of those countries as socialist.
Just flailing around. Even Milton Friedman ended up gibbering when trying to prove that it doesn’t work.
Anyway, Le Pen is trash.
ulysses
The means might be different, but the ideology not so much.
Mathematics and the right wing don't really match.
bass4funk
They do, they just don’t believe in a blank check.
not at all when you have Conservatives pudding people in gas chambers then you can make the moral equivalency and that hasn’t happened yet and won’t, but given the fact that the left wants to centralize in control everyone’s thought process and conduct and what to say, what to think, how to say, what is appropriate language and what is not is definitely giving a rise to resentment, resistance and radicalism on the right.
ulysses
Totally agree, blank checks are meaningless in the times of electronic money transfer.
That's Minority Report for you, though I never took Tom Cruise for a leftist.
ulysses
That puzzled me too, are we talking politics or cooking?
bass4funk
And yet, the left continues to write bigger numbers on them.
plasticmonkey
Um, a blank check by definition has no numbers written on it.