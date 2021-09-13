Newsletter Signup Register / Login
France Elections
FILE - This combo of file photos shows at left, Socialist mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo announces her candidacy for the upcoming presidential election in France next year, Normandy, France, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, and at right, French far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen gives a press conference, at the National Assembly, in Paris, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Two politicians have formally declared their intentions to seek to become France’s first female president in next year’s spring election. National Rally’s Marine Le Pen and Paris’ Socialist mayor, Anne Hidalgo, both officially launched their campaigns Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in what were widely expected moves. (AP Photo/Michel Euler/Thibault Camus)
world

Two women campaign to become France's 1st female president

28 Comments
PARIS

Two French politicians kicked off their presidential campaigns Sunday, seeking to become France’s first female leader in next year’s spring election.

The far-right National Rally party's Marine Le Pen and Paris' Socialist mayor, Anne Hidalgo, both launched their presidential platforms in widely expected moves.

They join a burgeoning list of challengers to centrist President Emmanuel Macron. This includes battles among multiple potential candidates on the right — including another female politician Valerie Pecresse — and among the Greens.

Hidalgo, 62, mayor of the French capital since 2014, is the favorite to win the Socialist Party nomination. She launched her candidacy in the northwestern city of Rouen.

“I want all children in France to have the same opportunities I had,” she said, invoking her roots. Hidalgo is the daughter of Spanish immigrants who fled their country in search of freedom amid dictator Francisco Franco's rule.

Le Pen, the 53-year-old leader of France’s far-right party, started her campaign in the southern city of Frejus with a pledge to defend French “liberty.” In keeping with a hard-right message that critics say has vilified Muslim communities, Le Pen promised to be tough on “parts of France that have been Talibanized.” Although she launched her candidacy earlier this year, on Sunday she made 26-year-old Jordan Bardella the acting head of the party as her campaign goes into full gear.

Le Pen is also remaking her image for this election. Gone is the dark blue wardrobe that has been her trademark. She now will be donning light blue for the campaign, “to show our vision, less partisan, (reaching) higher,” Le Pen’s special councillor Philippe Olivier was quoted as saying by Le Figaro, the conservative daily.

Macron, 43, has not yet announced his reelection bid but is expected to do so. Launching a candidacy in France is a necessary formality for each presidential election.

The vote is expected to boil down to a duel between Le Pen and Macron, as it was during France's last presidential election in 2017.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

28 Comments

Comments have been disabled You can no longer respond to this thread.

The far-right National Rally party's Marine Le Pen

A cancer on French society like all rightists are on all societies.

-3 ( +8 / -11 )

The anti-Semitic Penn.

0 ( +7 / -7 )

Either way, France is just messed up. Geez!

-11 ( +3 / -14 )

“I want all children in France to have the same opportunities I had,” she said, invoking her roots. Hidalgo is the daughter of Spanish immigrants who fled their country in search of freedom amid dictator Francisco Franco's rule.

Well said, France can teach everyone a thing or two about diversity and inclusion.

And I am sure the French are not concerned about the opinions of right wing Americans with their narrow outlook.

-1 ( +7 / -8 )

Le Pen wants to cancel dual nationality which will cause retired French Jews living in Israel to lose their pensions.

-3 ( +4 / -7 )

The French extreme right-wing remain a minority. Le Pen will never be president.

-2 ( +4 / -6 )

Could be

Thank you sir, I am glad we agree.

Though the French don’t care too much about right wing American extremists. They told this to me repeatedly when I was living there !!!

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

The anti-Semitic Penn.

Who will get support from far rightists around the globe and far right authoritarian states like Russia.

When Marine Le Pen appeared in the Kremlin on 24 March, it was Vladimir Putin himself who gave voice to the thought that was surely on many people's minds:

"I know that the presidential campaign is developing actively in France," the Russian president said, adding: "Of course, we do not want to influence events in any way."

But the globe's far right will trust their hero Putin, who closely rivals far right heroes like Trump in terms of telling big lies. Will Russia continue to interfere in elections in France and elsewhere. And then continue to lie about its involvement, defend what it's doing with the old Soviet tactic of saying 'can't prove it', and crying 'what about'?

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-39478066

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

If I were French, I would vote for Le Pen.

-3 ( +7 / -10 )

Though the French don’t care too much about right wing American extremists. They told this to me repeatedly when I was living there !!

I never lived in France, but living half of my life in Germany it’s not That much of a difference in Germany also has a history with problems from the right and from the left radicals that have been ruining the country.

But the globe's far right will trust their hero Putin, who closely rivals far right heroes like Trump in terms of telling big lies. 

when you look at countries like Sweden, Denmark, Hungary, Italy and Spain, for years they were duped into believing the radical socialist and far left movements and look what it has done to these countries and as a result you now have the far right rising up. This is the problem when countries have extremes on both sides.

-4 ( +3 / -7 )

Extremism is bad. Unfortunately, we see the makings of it every day with the hyper-partisans constantly pushing misinformation and refusing to accept facts or employ logic.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

Le Pen should be in prison.

-1 ( +5 / -6 )

radical socialist and far left movements and look what it has done to these countries

Most Scandinavians are quite happy with their progressive societies. Of course there are some right wing lions like Breivik who can’t stand it.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

lions=loons

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

bass4funkToday  09:38 am

I never lived in France, but living half of my life in Germany it’s not That much of a difference in Germany also has a history with problems from the right and from the left radicals that have been ruining the country.

Guten Tag to you sir.

Totally agree with Germany, they had problems with the Nazis and then the East Germans, though not at the same time.

The American right wing sometimes accept people from other races, that’s one difference they have from from the Nazis.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

Most Scandinavians are quite happy with their progressive societies. Of course there are some right wing lions like Breivik who can’t stand it.

….and they are just as happy with the capitalist gains, as a matter fact I will Scandinavians don’t even like it when people refer to them as socialist nations

Which they technically aren’t but given the small population that they have, I guess it’s doable To hand out more lavish entitlements, but the taxes that these people pay, they don’t mind it and if they don’t good for them.

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

The American right wing sometimes accept people from other races, that’s one difference they have from from the Nazis.

They have absolutely nothing in common with them, no one is being hoarded to the gas chamber no one is being executed, no one is being put in concentration camps Or tattooed or starve to death.

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

They have absolutely nothing in common with them

They have a lot in common, actually.

no one is being put in concentration camps

Trump literally put migrants into concentration camps and separated children from their families, which the UN defines as a form genocide.

as a matter fact I will Scandinavians don’t even like it when people refer to them as socialist nations

Like you did, you mean?

1 ( +5 / -4 )

There are rarely (if at all) any good Politicians that please 100% of everyone.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Scandinavians don’t even like it when people refer to them as socialist nations

Eh? The Scandinavians I know refer to their own nations as socially democratic. What are you even on about?

Which they technically aren’t

They're Socialist Democrats. So yes, they are Socialist.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

People: Man I'd love healthcare.

The right: No, that's socialism.

People: Yeah? Doesn't sound so bad, look at socialist Sweden.

The right: No, they're not socialist. They're capitalist with strong social programs.

People: OK, let's do that.

The right: No, that's socialism.

0 ( +5 / -5 )

People: Man I'd love healthcare.

The right: No, that's socialism.

People: Yeah? Doesn't sound so bad, look at socialist Sweden.

The right: No, they're not socialist. They're capitalist with strong social programs.

People: OK, let's do that.

The right: No, that's socialism.

The right are all over the place with countries like Sweden. The only argument they can come up with is that they aren’t really socialist while regarding the policies of those countries as socialist.

Just flailing around. Even Milton Friedman ended up gibbering when trying to prove that it doesn’t work.

Anyway, Le Pen is trash.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

They have absolutely nothing in common with them, no one is being hoarded to the gas chamber no one is being executed, no one is being put in concentration camps Or tattooed or starve to death.

The means might be different, but the ideology not so much.

French and Germans are two very different people and two very different cultures. So you lived in Germany for half of your life, 30 years? And 22 years in Japan? How long in California, not much change left.

Mathematics and the right wing don't really match.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

Mathematics and the right wing don't really match.

They do, they just don’t believe in a blank check.

The means might be different, but the ideology not so much.

not at all when you have Conservatives pudding people in gas chambers then you can make the moral equivalency and that hasn’t happened yet and won’t, but given the fact that the left wants to centralize in control everyone’s thought process and conduct and what to say, what to think, how to say, what is appropriate language and what is not is definitely giving a rise to resentment, resistance and radicalism on the right.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

They do, they just don’t believe in a blank check.

Totally agree, blank checks are meaningless in the times of electronic money transfer.

but given the fact that the left wants to centralize in control everyone’s thought process and conduct and what to say,

That's Minority Report for you, though I never took Tom Cruise for a leftist.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

not at all when you have Conservatives pudding people in gas chambers 

That puzzled me too, are we talking politics or cooking?

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Totally agree, blank checks are meaningless

And yet, the left continues to write bigger numbers on them.

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

And yet, the left continues to write bigger numbers on them.

Um, a blank check by definition has no numbers written on it.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Tweet of the Week #147: Parents Take Off Work to Tackle Unfinished Summer Homework

GaijinPot Blog

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Simple Japanese Obento

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Oyakodon

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #149: Japanese Cat is The Most Viewed Cat on YouTube

GaijinPot Blog