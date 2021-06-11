Polls: U.S. image abroad has rebounded since Biden took office

The United States' image around the world has improved sharply since President Joe Biden took office, according to new surveys conducted in 16 countries, including many long-standing allies of the U.S.
The Pew Research Center surveys show majorities of the citizens across the countries — more than 6 in 10 in each — express confidence in Biden to “do the right thing” in world affairs.
Biden arrived in Britain on Wednesday on the first leg of his first overseas trip, hoping to reestablish the United States' global standing and reinforce partnerships with key European allies.
Favorable ratings of the U.S. have started to rebound after declining considerably during Donald Trump's four years as president, growing as much as 30 percentage points since last year in partner nations like France and Germany. In 2020, positive views of the U.S. reached or neared low points in these two countries, as well as the United Kingdom, Canada and Japan.
In France, for example, 65% now have a favorable view of the U.S., up from 31% last year. No more than half in France rated the U.S. positively during Trump's presidency, but at least 6 in 10 had during each of Barack Obama's eight years as president.
And 74% of the public in France say they have confidence in Biden, a Democrat, to do the right thing regarding world affairs, compared with just 11% saying that for Trump, a Republican, last year. Across 12 countries surveyed in both 2020 and 2021, the gap in confidence in the two presidents is at least 40 percentage points — in Biden's favor in all 12.
Biden seeks to reaffirm to allies his commitment to the U.S. role abroad, which stands in contrast to Trump's “America First” approach. Biden will initially meet with Group of Seven leaders before continuing on to Brussels for a NATO summit, a meeting with heads of the European Union and several face-to-face meetings with other world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.
Even as the U.S. global standing is rosier among the citizens of these nations around the world, Biden faces challenges as he looks to transition the U.S. out of the Trump era. The surveys find many nations skeptical of the U.S., both as a global partner and as a functioning democracy.
No more than 2 in 10 across the 16 countries say the U.S. is a “very” reliable partner, with majorities in most calling the U.S. “somewhat" reliable. In Canada, France, Spain and Greece, roughly a third say the U.S. is not reliable as a global partner.
Germany is the only nation surveyed where a majority say relations with the U.S. will improve in the next few years. Across most other countries, more think the relationship will stay the same rather than get better.
The state of U.S. democracy also earns mixed reviews around the world. In Canada, for example, 6 in 10 say the political system in the U.S. does not work well, as do about two-thirds of Australians and New Zealanders. About 4 in 10 in France and Spain say the U.S. democracy is working poorly, compared with slim majorities who say it does work at least somewhat well. In Germany and the U.K., people are closely divided.
And majorities across most of the 16 countries say the U.S. democracy “used to be a good example, but has not been in recent years."
Pew Research Center conducted surveys with a total of 16,254 adults in Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, South Korea, Taiwan and the U.K. from March 12 through May 26.
P. Smith
What a shocker. Are we really meant to believe that the president acting like a decent person improves the image of the country?!
Bob Fosse
Common sense, nice to see it affirmed.
bass4funk
It always gets me when we are presented with news on what the Europeans think or how they view us. Ask the average American if they care, the vast majority would say, they don’t.
Mr. Noidall
Why wouldn’t Biden improve America’s image abroad? He puts abroad first. I’m sure Americans’ image of America differs from that from abroad. Besides, Biden’s the greatest thing to happen since sliced bread.
P. Smith
Yet here you are commenting on what the Europeans think about the US.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
I'm not talking about foreigners. I'm talking about your fellow Americans. If the US were better off under Trump, why did most Americans never approve of Donald's "performance?"
zichi
That is not correct.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Which is a really odd thing to say considering how often Trump claimed the US was a laughing stock under Biden, and this sentiment was frequently repeated by Trump supporters.
Mr. Noidall
I was got yesterday when the article concerning Biden’s first diplomatic trip as president mentioned Europe’s “special relationship” with the US. When there’s only a special relationship with England via the direct line of decent from the Magna Carta to the US constitution. Most of Europe was and partially still is under some form of autocratic government. And this trip is being hailed as America’s return, and a stand with democracy. Well let that be the image abroad. Many at home view the Biden administration as an assualt n democracy.
StuckintheMiddle!
@Mr. Noidall
When trump wanted "MAGA", 500,000 Americans died and millions of people around the world.
The only American who benefited was Trump and his golf courses.
Bob Fosse
Nor be able to find France in a map.
zichi
Biden won the elections because the majority no longer wanted Trump and everything he came with. A single term.
He didn't have much of a foreign policy. America First.
StuckintheMiddle!
P.Smith
Or, when Blacklabel begins complaining about usernames to distract from the mental thrashing on an article.
P. Smith
This is quite the conspiracy theory you have. You literally birth a new conspiracy theory every day.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
I'm not a foreigner, I'm American. Lol
Mate, if I'm a foreigner, how is Biden going to give me stuff?
Well, that's your opinion and it seems you have nothing to back that up. I'll restate the question: If Biden's policy is "America last," why is he so popular with Americans? Why wasn't Donald more well-liked if he was "America first?"
P. Smith
Yep. He’s a master of the “LOOK! A squirrel!” form of critical discourse.
Bob Fosse
A conspiracy! How exciting!
bass4funk
I’m making a comment on the European press commenting on what they think, where the majority of Americans don’t think anything of what the Europeans think about us. Lol
Which I thought was absolutely fantastic and the reason why still millions like the guy because he put the US first before Europe which is a refreshment of every other previous President.
P. Smith
Which demonstrate you care what Europeans think of US. Rofl.
Blacklabel
He just gave 500 million vaccines to foreigners. For free.
plus the free things he gives to foreign governments and “world” organizations that benefit their people. Please do keep up.
StuckintheMiddle!
The erasing of comments that Blacklabel and Bass4funk cannot defend against has begun!
I guess if you cannot debate then delete is JT policy!
Kaerimashita
Give it time.
P. Smith
No, he didn’t. He announce the US is going to do that, which is far different than actually doing it. Kind of like saying you pay a million yen a month in income taxes when that’s not how the tax system in Japan works.
Mr. Noidall
And the same can be said for many cities of Europe—especially thanks to Merkel. The point—Europeans are better off concerning themselves with the rapid decline of their societies, and Americans are better off not paying attention to what Europeans think of them. At least America still has a shred of hope.
P. Smith
Yup.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
The Biden administration is donating 500 million vaccines during a pandemic? That's terrible, what a mad man!
Back at you. Have you ever heard of soft power?
zichi
But not enough to keep him in office.
He did not. He promised to but they will have to be produced first and then delivered to 100 countries. But the pandemic can only be defeated on a global level.
dagon
no one is fooled. Of course you love Joe, he gives you free stuff and says he expects nothing in return. America last policy. what’s not to love for a non American?
As opposed to those die hard Trump supporters who had to be satisfied with Trump's .01% buddies who got all the "free stuff" during his administration and content themselves with dog whistles and "owning the liberals" in a culture war.
Biden is imperfect, he has made some smart steps and backtracked too.