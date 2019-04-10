Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells a Senate subcommittee that he agrees North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is a 'tyrant' Photo: AFP
world

Pompeo agrees Kim Jong Un is a 'tyrant'

2 Comments
By SAUL LOEB
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he's in love with Kim Jong Un, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday agreed that the North Korean leader is a "tyrant."

Pompeo, who flew to Pyongyang four times last year as the Trump administration sought an opening with North Korea, was taken to task as he testified before a Senate subcommittee.

Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democrat, pointed to Pompeo's denunciations of Venezuela's leftist President Nicolas Maduro as a "tyrant" and asked if he would use similar language for Kim.

"Sure. I'm sure I've said that," Pompeo replied.

The comment may irk North Korea, which has signaled it is open to a third summit with Trump after a February meeting in Hanoi ended in stalemate.

Seeking a potentially landmark denuclearization accord, Trump has repeatedly praised Kim and last month said he had blocked major new sanctions planned for North Korea out of affection for its young authoritarian leader.

North Korea has also been careful not to criticize Trump, while accusing his aides of "gangster-like" behavior.

Pompeo, however, was unwilling to label as a tyrant Egypt's military ruler turned president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who was hailed by Trump earlier Tuesday in a White House meeting.

"There's no doubt that it's a mean, nasty world out there. But not every one of these leaders is the same," Pompeo said.

"Some of them are trying to wipe entire nations off the face of the Earth and other are actually partnering with us to help keep Americans safe," he said.

"You might call them tyrant, you might call them authoritarian, but there a fundamental difference, and therefore a fundamental difference in the way the U.S. should respond," he said.

Pompeo hailed Sisi's offensive against fighters of the Islamic State extremist movement in the Sinai peninsula.

Sisi took power in a 2013 coup against elected president Mohamed Morsi, an Islamist, with authorities shortly afterward killing 700 protesters who had assembled in two Cairo squares.

Human rights group say that North Korea has one of the world's most egregious records, with Kim's regime forbidding all dissent and running a massive system of political prisons in which between 80,000 and 130,000 people are detained along with their family members for suspected dissent.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy Your Dream Home in Japan: And How to Leverage Your Residency Status to Get Better Financing

Apr 11th (Thur), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Why is Pompeo bad mouthing Trump's man-crush? Doesn't Trump deserve an SoS that is unquestioningly loyal like every president deserves?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he's in love with Kim Jong Un, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday agreed that the North Korean leader is a "tyrant."

Is Pompeo - along with other neo-cons like Bolton - going rogue and making decisions for the US while Trump's busy playing golf, tweeting, looking out for his global businesses, noshing with fellow elite at one of his properties (where the US taxpayers pick up the tab and his businesses profit), and/or waiting for his Fox friends to tell him what to do?

The bucks in Trump's White House stop only at his bank accounts. Corrupt businessman, corrupt politician.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Is he calling his boss a liar then? Trump out of the Oval office again on the links kicking the ball out of the rough while looking up at sky, "no! wasn't me!"

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

The Next Best Thing To Sakura, Chichibu’s Shibazakura, Is Coming Up Soon!

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Culture

Starbucks Japan Launching New Frappuccinos with Ridiculous Hashtag Names

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Love In Japan: Handling The ‘What’s Your Type?’ Question Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Families

Great Ideas Put To Work: 4 Japan-Based Momtrepreneurs Tell Us How It All Started

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Museums

Unko Museum Yokohama

GaijinPot Travel

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog