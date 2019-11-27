Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A sample of classified Chinese government documents leaked to a consortium of news organizations, is displayed for a picture in New York. Photo: AP
world

Pompeo assails China for rights abuses

9 Comments
By MATTHEW LEE
WASHINGTON

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that a cache of leaked documents proves that Chinese authorities are engaged in massive and systemic repression of Muslims and other minorities in western China, as a number of foreign governments expressed serious concern about the scale of the campaign.

Pompeo said the documents underscored “an overwhelming and growing body of evidence” that China’s leaders are responsible for gross human rights violations in the Xinjiang region.

“They detail the Chinese party’s brutal detention and systematic repression of Uighurs and members of other Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang,” Pompeo told reporters at a State Department news conference. “We call on the Chinese government to immediately release all those who are arbitrarily detained and to end its draconian policies that have terrorized its own citizens in Xinjiang.”

Pompeo’s comments come at a delicate time in U.S.-Chinese relations amid ongoing negotiations to end a trade war and U.S. concerns about the situation in Hong Kong, where pro-democracy protests have turned violent with clashes between police and demonstrators. Notably his criticism was not accompanied by a warning about possible sanctions for the mass detentions, although U.S. lawmakers are pressing for penalties to be imposed.

“There are very significant human rights abuses,” Pompeo said. “It shows that it's not random. It is intentional and it is ongoing.”

The leaked classified documents reveal that the camps in Xinjiang are not for voluntary job training as Beijing says. They show the camps are used for forced ideological and behavioral re-education. They also illustrate how Beijing uses a high-tech surveillance system to target people for detention and to predict who will commit a crime.

Voluntary job training is the reason the Chinese government has given for detaining more than a million ethnic minorities, most of them Muslim. But a classified blueprint leaked to a consortium of news organizations shows the camps are instead precisely what former detainees have described: Forced ideological and behavioral re-education centers run in secret.

The documents lay out the Chinese government’s deliberate strategy to lock up ethnic minorities even before they commit a crime, to rewire their thoughts and the language they speak.

The papers also show how Beijing is pioneering a new form of social control using data and artificial intelligence. Drawing on data collected by mass surveillance technology, computers issued the names of tens of thousands of people for interrogation or detention in just one week.

Pompeo said the documents should encourage other countries to come forward with their concerns.

U.S. allies were among the first to step up.

“We have serious concerns about the human rights situation in Xinjiang and the Chinese government’s escalating crackdown, in particular the extra-judicial detention of over a million Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities,” a British Foreign Office spokesperson said. “We want to see an end to the indiscriminate and disproportionate restrictions on the cultural and religious freedoms of Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.”

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the German China-Cables-team that “if indeed hundreds of thousands of Uighurs are being detained in camps, then the international community cannot close their eyes."

In Brussels, the European Commission said it was calling on China “to uphold its international and international obligations and to respect human rights including when it comes to the rights of persons belonging to minorities especially in Xinjiang but also in Tibet and we will continue to affirm those positions in this context in particular.”

Japan’s foreign ministry said it believed ”that freedom, respect for fundamental human rights and the rule of law, which are the universal value in the international community, are guaranteed in China as well.”

Meanwhile, there were indications that China was moving to destroy documentary evidence of abuses.

A man now living in exile said a Uighur cadre he knew had reached out to him in October. The cadre, who manages paperwork at a community-level office in southern Xinjiang, said that recently the government had ordered all papers to be burned and destroyed.

“All the shelves are totally empty,” his friend said. The man declined to be identified out of fear of retribution to him or his family.

The man said papers stored in such offices are forms filled in by government workers monitoring everyone in the community, containing sensitive personal information such as marriage status, residence registration and whether they are detained. Information from the forms are inputted into a database in a separate room in the office, while the forms themselves are stored on shelves.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

9 Comments
Login to comment

China’s leaders are responsible for gross human rights violations 

The evidence seems to back that up. At no time in China's history has it shown concern for the notion of human rights. But with regard to human rights violations, a purported religious man like Pompeo should be asked what the US is doing with those kids in cages at the border.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Pompeo, as his master wishes, is only in it for a better trade deal between the U.S. and China. If Trump gets the trade deal he wants, they'll turn a blind eye to anything Beijing does.

From quid pro quo to tit for tat. These guys are real connivers.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Notably his criticism was not accompanied by a warning about possible sanctions for the mass detentions, although U.S. lawmakers are pressing for penalties to be imposed.

Why not press for penalties or is the trade deal more important?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The BBC have obtained Chinese documents about the one million Uighurs  detained in so called "educational centers" which are in fact prisons. The BBC confronted the Chinese ambassador at a press conference who denied the existence of the camps calling it fake news by the western media and the only people detained were terrorists. The children of the Uighurs  have been separated from their parents.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Tell it to the Kurds...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that a cache of leaked documents proves that Chinese authorities are engaged in massive and systemic repression of Muslims and other minorities in western China...

A cache of documents and multiple testimonies from career civil servants and diplomats in HIS OWN country prove that senior White House officials (possibly including himself) are engaged in massive and systemic abuses of power, including cover ups, bribery, collusion, and financial irregularities.

While it is important to hold China accountable for any rights abuses it conducts, Pompeo is a hypocrite for not speaking up about the corruption that is currently taking place in his own government.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

MYTHs! 

By the way: Return those stolen documents! Mr.Pompeo!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

MYTHs!  

By the way: Return those stolen documents! Mr.Pompeo!

Sarcasm doesn't come through the same in posts as conversation.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Everybody already knows what's really happening in Xinjiang

Only China believes what China says what's happening there

The fact that they're so protective of what comes out there illustrates they're trying to hide it

Because otherwise, if what they say is the truth, then they wouldn't be so protective - the truth is nothing to hide about

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 30-Dec 1

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Blues

Alone In Tokyo: 5 Tips To Get Through The Solo Foreigner Blues

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 48, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Reasons Japan is a Budget Traveler’s Dream Destination

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How A Professional Organizer Helped Me Declutter My Home In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Naruko Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 15 Winter Illuminations For 2019-2020

Savvy Tokyo