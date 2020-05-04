Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says there is "enormous evidence" that the new coronavirus originated in a lab in Wuhan, China Photo: AFP
world

Pompeo says 'enormous evidence' virus came from Wuhan lab

2 Comments
By Andrew Harnik
WASHINGTON

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that there was "enormous evidence" that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

"There is enormous evidence that this is where it began," he said on ABC's "This Week."

But while highly critical of China's handling of the matter, Pompeo declined to say whether he thought the virus had been intentionally released.

President Donald Trump has been increasingly critical of China's role in the pandemic, which has infected nearly 3.5 million people and killed more than 240,000 around the world.

He has insisted that Beijing recklessly concealed important information about the outbreak and demanded that Beijing be held "accountable."

News reports say Trump has tasked U.S. spies to find out more about the origins of the virus, at first blamed on a Wuhan market selling exotic animals like bats, but now thought possibly to be from a virus research laboratory nearby.

Pompeo, a former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, told ABC that he agreed with a statement Thursday from the U.S. intelligence community in which it concurred "with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not man-made or genetically modified."

But he went further than Trump, in citing "significant" and "enormous" evidence that the virus originated in a Wuhan laboratory.

"I think the whole world can see now, remember, China has a history of infecting the world and running substandard laboratories," Pompeo said.

He said early Chinese efforts to downplay the coronavirus amounted to "a classic Communist disinformation effort. That created enormous risk."

"President Trump is very clear: we'll hold those responsible accountable."

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

This is the same guy who claimed enormous evidence that Soleimani posed an “imminent” threat on specific American targets and had to be assassinated right away. Which turned out to be BS.

Pompeo will say anything to protect his godfather. When Trump needs a poll boost, find a scapegoat.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Pompeo's a disgrace to his alma mater. The Long Gray Line should turn their collective backs on this boot licking toady.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

