Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US Energy Secretary Rick Perry (second left) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (third left) lobbied EU Commission Vice President Federica Mogherini (centre) and senior EU officials to stem Iranian oil exports Photo: POOL/AFP
world

Pompeo urges EU to get tough on Iran

0 Comments
By Andrew Harnik
BRUSSELS

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged European powers to get behind American measures to cut Iran off from world energy markets Thursday, during talks in Brussels.

While debate at the nearby NATO summit was marked by President Donald Trump's attacks on Germany's close energy ties with Russia, his top diplomat had another target.

Pompeo peeled off from Trump's summit entourage and joined U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini at the EU-U.S. energy council. Pompeo made no statement going into the talks, but his Twitter account showed what was on his mind.

"Iran continues to send weapons across the Middle East, in blatant violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions," he wrote.

"Iran's regime wants to start trouble wherever it can. It's our responsibility to stop it."

Then, just before the talks started, he added: "We ask our allies and partners to join our economic pressure campaign against Iran's regime.

"We must cut off all funding the regime uses to fund terrorism and proxy wars," he warned. "There's no telling when Iran may try to foment terrorism, violence and instability in one of our countries next."

Alongside the tweet he posted a map of Europe purporting to show the locations of 11 "terror attacks" US officials believe Iran or its proxy Hezbollah have carried out since 1979.

Washington dismayed Europe in May when Trump pulled out of the 2015 accord under which Iran agreed to controls on its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

U.S. sanctions have now "snapped back" into place and US officials have begun to hope that the economic pressure is fueling domestic discontent against the Tehran regime.

European companies are reluctant to resume trade with Iran at the risk of being hit by U.S. secondary sanctions, but the main EU capitals want to protect the accord.

They are thus resisting a U.S. threat to impose sanctions on any entity trading in Iranian oil or dealing with the Iranian central bank after a November 4 deadline.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon