 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
East Timor Asia Pope
East Timorese wearing traditional dresses wait for Pope Francis' arrival outside of the Dili Presidente Nicolau Lobato International Airport in Dili, East Timor, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
world

Pope arrives in East Timor to encourage its recovery from bloody independence

0 Comments
By NICOLE WINFIELD
DILI, East Timor

Pope Francis arrived in East Timor on Monday to encourage its recovery from a bloody and traumatic past and celebrate its development after two decades of independence from Indonesian rule.

Francis arrived in Dili from Papua New Guinea to open the third leg of his trip through Southeast Asia and Oceania. He'll meet with Timorese leaders and diplomats later Monday.

The overwhelmingly Catholic East Timor, one of the world’s poorest countries, eagerly awaited Francis’ arrival, which came on the heels of the 25th anniversary of the U.N.-backed referendum that paved the way for independence from Indonesia.

“Our great hope is that he may come to consolidate the fraternity, the national unity, peace and development for this new country,” said Estevão Tei Fernandes, a university professor.

It was a far different atmosphere than when the last pope visited. St. John Paul II came in 1989, when Timor was still an occupied part of Indonesia and fighting for its freedom. As many as 200,000 people were killed during the 24 years of Indonesian rule.

Francis will confront that legacy, and another one more close to home involving Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo, the Timorese bishop who, along with the Catholic Church as a whole, is regarded as a hero for his efforts to win independence.

Belo won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1996 with fellow East Timorese independence icon José Ramos-Horta, today the country’s president, for campaigning for a fair and peaceful solution to the conflict.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, in its citation, praised Belo’s courage in refusing to be intimidated by Indonesian forces. The committee noted that while trying to get the United Nations to arrange a plebiscite for East Timor, he smuggled out two witnesses to a bloody 1991 massacre so they could testify to the U.N. human rights commission in Geneva.

In 2022, the Vatican acknowledged that it had secretly sanctioned Belo in 2020 for sexually abusing young boys. The sanctions included limitations on his movements and exercise of ministry and prohibited him from having voluntary contact with minors or contact with East Timor itself. The sanctions were reinforced in 2021.

Despite the sanctions, which were confirmed at the time by the Vatican spokesman and reaffirmed last week ahead of Francis’ trip, many people in East Timor have stood by Belo, either dismissing, denying or diminishing the victims’ claims. Some even hoped Belo, who lives in Portugal, would be on hand to welcome Francis.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fall Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nagasaki Sasebo Seaside Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Japan’s New Entry System for Tourists (JESTA): What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Kawagoe Enmusubi Wind Chime Festival

GaijinPot Travel

food

The Wonderful World of Japanese Street Food

Savvy Tokyo

Kakunodate Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Speech Delays In Bilingual Children

Savvy Tokyo

winter

5 All-Natural Japanese Remedies To Fight And Prevent Colds

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

What Happens When You Apply on GaijinPot Jobs?

GaijinPot Blog

How To Set Up Utilities In Your Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog