 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pope Francis meets with U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the Vatican
Pope Francis meets with U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Easter Sunday at the Vatican, April 20, 2025. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS Image: Reuters/Divisione Produzione Fotografica
world

Pope Francis, a Trump critic, meets Vance on Easter morning

2 Comments
By Joshua McElwee
VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis held a private meeting at the Vatican on Sunday morning with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, the Vatican said in a statement.

Vance, a Catholic who has clashed with the pontiff over the Trump administration's immigration policies, met Francis at his Vatican residence to exchange Easter greetings, the statement said.

"Pope Francis had a brief private encounter ... lasting a few minutes, in order to exchange good wishes on Easter day," said the statement. After Easter Mass, the pope later appeared in St Peter's Square to greet crowds in an open-air popemobile.

Vance's office issued a brief statement confirming the meeting, but offered no further details.

The vice president, who has been visiting Italy with his family this weekend, met senior Vatican officials for more formal talks on Saturday. The pope, who is recovering from double pneumonia, did not take part in those discussions.

The pope and Vatican officials have criticised several of the policies of President Donald Trump's administration, including his plans to deport millions of migrants from the U.S. and his widespread cuts to foreign aid and domestic welfare programmes.

Francis has called the immigration crackdown a "disgrace". Vance, who became Catholic in 2019, has cited medieval-era Catholic teaching to justify the policy.

The pope rebutted the theological concept Vance used to defend the crackdown in an unusual open letter to the U.S. Catholic bishops about the Trump administration in February, and called Trump's plan a "major crisis" for the United States.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Hopefully Francis gave that manchild a thorough tongue lashing.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Francis barely got out of the hospital and now he has to spend Easter morning with JD Vance?!? What has he done to deserve such a horrid fate?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 12 Fashion Shopping Districts: From High-end To Retro

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

5 English-Friendly Cooking Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Coffee (and Tea) Workshops in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tonami Tulip Fair

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Finding Love At Any Age in Japan: Advice & Insights

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ikigai in 2025: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: Japan’s Eco-Friendly Cloth Wrapping We Should All Be Using

Savvy Tokyo

Divorce in Japan: Custody, Property and Prenups Explained

GaijinPot Blog

Shibazakura Park: Hana no Juutan (Carpet of Flowers)

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The World’s Longest Sushi Train at Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog