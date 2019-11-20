Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pope Francis arrives at a military air terminal in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday. Photo: REUTERS/Remo Casilli
world

Pope Francis arrives in Thailand at start of Asia trip

0 Comments
BANGKOK

Pope Francis arrived in Thailand on Wednesday to meet with the country's small but devoted Catholic minority on a seven-day Asian trip that will include a family reunion in Bangkok and take his anti-nuclear message to Japan.

The pope's plane touched down outside Bangkok around midday for a visit that coincides with the 350th anniversary of the first papal mission in Siam, the former name of Thailand.

"Dear friends in Thailand and Japan, before we meet, let us pray together that these days may be rich in grace and joy," read a message on the pontiff's official Twitter account before he left the Vatican.

Catholics are a tiny minority in mostly Buddhist Thailand, accounting for less than 2% of the population.

Pope Francis will meet King Maha Vajiralongkorn, as well as the supreme Buddhist patriarch and Catholic leaders and students before he moves on to Japan on Saturday.

His interpreter in Thailand will be his cousin and childhood friend, Sister Ana Rosa Sivori, 77, who has worked in Thai schools for more than 50 years.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

Recipe: Gluten-free Mikan Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Baby Names That Work in Japanese and English

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Kinosaki Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #55: A Sweet Tooth (Literally)

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov. 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Families

7 Of The Best (Kid-Approved) Birthday Parties In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo