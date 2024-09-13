Pope Francis, in Singapore, urges fair wages for migrant workers

Pope Francis delivers a speech onstage during a meeting with authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps at the Theatre of the Cultural Centre of the National University of Singapore, in Singapore September 12, 2024. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

By Joshua McElwee

Pope Francis on Thursday urged political leaders in Singapore, a leading global financial hub, to seek fair wages for the country's million-plus lower-paid foreign workers.

In likely the last major speech of an ambitious 12-day tour across Southeast Asia and Oceania, the 87-year-old pontiff expressed concern for Singapore's rapidly ageing population and its migrant workforce, centered in the construction and domestic services industries.

"I hope that special attention will be paid to the poor and the elderly ... as well as to protecting the dignity of migrant workers," the pope said in an address to about 1,000 politicians and civil and religious leaders.

"These workers contribute a great deal to society and should be guaranteed a fair wage," he said.

There were 1.1 million foreigners on work permits in Singapore who earned less than S$3,000 ($2,300) per month as of December 2023, including 286,300 domestic workers and 441,100 workers in the construction, shipyard and process sectors, government data shows.

Many of the migrant workers come from nearby countries such as Malaysia, China, Bangladesh and India. Many also come from the Philippines, a majority Catholic country.

A Singapore NGO that provides services for migrant workers, Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics, welcomed the pope's remarks, saying they were in "full agreement" with his call for fair wages.

Singapore's workforce ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Concern for migrants has been a common theme for Francis. Earlier on his trip, he asked leaders in Papua New Guinea to work for fair wages as that country becomes a major target of international companies for its gas, gold and other reserves.

Francis' speech came after private meetings with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the country's parliament building, where the pope was presented with a white orchid plant, a new hybrid that was named in his honor.

Francis praised Singapore's efforts to confront climate change, calling them a model for other countries.

Singapore's government says rising sea levels due to global warming could have major implications for its low-lying coastline and it is planning to spend S$100 billion ($77 billion) over the course of the century on the issue.

"Your commitment to sustainable development and the preservation of creation is an example to follow," the pope said. Francis, who has prioritised trips to places never visited by a pope, or where Catholics are a small minority, is only the second pope to visit Singapore, following a brief 5-hour layover by the late John Paul II in 1986.

Singapore, with a population of 5.92 million, is plurality Buddhist, with about 31% of people identifying with that faith. The Vatican counts about 210,000 Catholics in the country, although that number is higher if foreign workers are included.

There are also strong Muslim, Hindu and Taoist communities, and Francis praised Singapore as "a mosaic of ethnicities, cultures and religions living together in harmony".

Francis celebrated a Mass the Vatican said drew some 50,000 people to Singapore's national sports stadium, a venue that has also hosted performers such as Taylor Swift, who played six concerts there in March.

People queued outside the stadium, under tight security measures, at least five hours before the start of the event.

Connie Rodriguez, a Filipino Catholic in Singapore, said it was "overwhelming" to see the pope. "You really feel so blessed," she said.

Francis toured the stadium at the beginning of the event in a white golf cart decorated with the Vatican seal. He greeted dozens of schoolchildren, babies, and disabled people. He also took a few selfies.

Among those who attended the Mass, which featured a prayer in Mandarin, were Catholics who travelled from Hong Kong for the event, including the territory's archbishop, Cardinal Stephen Chow Sau-yan.

The Vatican is currently renegotiating a controversial deal with China over the appointment of Catholic bishops in the country, which is up for renewal in October.

Francis' 12-day tour has also included stops in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and East Timor. He returns to Rome on Friday.

