 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pope Francis has died aged 88
A screen in St. Peter's Square displays an announcement of rosary for Pope Francis, after the death of pontiff was announced by the Vatican, as seen from Rome, Italy April 21, 2025. REUTERS/Yara Nardi Image: Reuters/Yara Nardi
world

Pope Francis spent final day working, despite doctors' orders

2 Comments
By Joshua McElwee
VATICAN CITY

After spending more than five weeks in hospital for a bout of double pneumonia, doctors told Pope Francis he needed two months' rest - but the leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics kept working right to the end.

On Easter Sunday, the day before his death aged 88, Francis made his first prolonged public appearance since February, entering St. Peter's Square in a white popemobile to greet cheering crowds.

And for only the second time since leaving hospital on March 23, the pope also met on Sunday with foreign leaders, welcoming U.S. Vice President JD Vance to his residence for a brief encounter.

"I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill," Vance wrote on X. "May God rest his soul."

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and his family also had a brief meeting with Francis on Sunday.

"It was a brief moment, but profoundly touching, a meeting of kindness, smiles, and blessing," Plenkovic said in a statement on Monday.

For someone in convalescence after a prolonged illness, Francis was working himself hard.

Cardinal Michael Czerny, a senior Vatican official who was close to Francis, said he did not think Francis pushed himself irresponsibly, and needed to move about.

"Absolute rest isn't healing," Czerny said. "He balanced convalescence with his being the Bishop of Rome."

Czerny said the pope was devoted to his work leading the world's Catholics.

Citing an instruction Francis often gave Catholic bishops to make sure they were close to their flocks, Czerny said: "He died with the smell of the sheep on him."

Austen Ivereigh, a biographer of Francis who also wrote a book with the pope in 2020, said the pontiff "listened carefully to his doctors' advice but his first priority was his mission of presence."

Francis, said Ivereigh, was "a master of timing."

"He made sure we had a pope for Easter and kept up his mission of presence to the last," said the biographer.

During his time in hospital, Francis had suffered severe breathing crises, which his doctors later said had nearly killed him. The Vatican said on Monday evening that the pope had died of a stroke and subsequent, irreversible cardiovascular arrest.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, announcing the death on the Vatican's TV channel earlier on Monday, said Francis had died at 7:35 a.m.

A FINAL FEW WORDS

Since returning from hospital, Francis had 24-hour care from a nurse, the Vatican said previously. The pope was receiving oxygen via a small hose under his nose overnight, and during the day as needed.

During his stay in hospital, the pope also used non-invasive mechanical ventilation, involving the placement of a mask over his face to help push air into his lungs. He was no longer using ventilation after leaving hospital, the Vatican said.

In his last public appearance on Sunday, Francis said only a few words, wishing a happy Easter in a raspy voice to about 35,000 people gathered in St. Peter's Square.

In a traditional Easter message, read by an aide, Francis reiterated his frequent call for a ceasefire in Gaza, calling the humanitarian situation in the enclave "deplorable".

The pope also called on Palestinian militant group Hamas to release its remaining hostages and condemned what he said was a "worrisome" trend of antisemitism in the world.

Father Gabriel Romanelli, from the Gaza parish the pope called regularly during the Israel-Hamas war, told Vatican News: "The pope called us for the last time on Saturday evening, shortly before the Easter Vigil began, while we were praying the Rosary. He told us that he was praying for us, he blessed us, and he thanked us for our prayers in his favour."

As he toured the square in his popemobile on Sunday, people lined the aisles to get close to him, many holding aloft national flags and shouting "viva il papa!" (long live the pope!). Some offered babies for him to bless.

Italy's Family Affairs Minister Eugenia Roccella said Francis had given his all, to the end.

The pope, she said in a statement, "chose not to spare himself, transmitting in his suffering, physical closeness, a message about his whole papacy."

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

At his age, I wouldn't blame him if he said, "f it, take the glass down".

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Pope Francis spent final day working, despite doctors' orders...

Busy identifying and reporting pedophile priests to the authorities? Of course not.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Divorce in Japan: Custody, Property and Prenups Explained

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 12 Fashion Shopping Districts: From High-end To Retro

Savvy Tokyo

Tonami Tulip Fair

GaijinPot Travel

5 English-Friendly Cooking Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Digital Nomad Visa Explained: Who Qualifies and How to Apply

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: Japan’s Eco-Friendly Cloth Wrapping We Should All Be Using

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The World’s Longest Sushi Train at Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

food

Matcha: The Ultimate Guide With Benefits & Best Places to Try in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Finding Love At Any Age in Japan: Advice & Insights

Savvy Tokyo

Awaji Island Flower Expo

GaijinPot Travel

Shibazakura Park: Hana no Juutan (Carpet of Flowers)

GaijinPot Travel