Pope Leo XIV holds an audience with representatives of the media in Paul VI hall at the Vatican
Pope Leo XIV holds an audience with representatives of the media in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, May 12, 2025. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo Image: Reuters/Eloisa Lopez
world

Pope Leo says he will make 'every effort' for world peace

By Alvise Armellini
VATICAN CITY

Pope Leo XIV, the first American to head the global Catholic Church, pledged on Wednesday to make "every effort" for peace and offered the Vatican as a mediator in global conflicts, saying war was "never inevitable".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who spoke to the pope soon after his election, welcomed the pontiff's offer and repeated that Kyiv backed all efforts to end his country's war with Russia.

Leo, elected last week to succeed the late Pope Francis, has already made repeated calls for peace. His first words to crowds in St Peter's Square were "Peace be with all of you".

He returned to the issue while addressing members of the Eastern Catholic Churches, some of which are based in conflict-ridden places such as Ukraine, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq and often face persecution as religious minorities.

"The Holy See is always ready to help bring enemies together, face-to-face, to talk to one another, so that peoples everywhere may once more find hope and recover the dignity they deserve, the dignity of peace," Leo said.

"War is never inevitable. Weapons can and must be silenced, for they do not resolve problems but only increase them. Those who make history are the peacemakers, not those who sow seeds of suffering," he added.

Pope Leo warned against the rise of simplistic narratives that divide the world into good and evil. "Our neighbors are not first our enemies, but fellow human beings," he said.

On Sunday, the pontiff called for an "authentic and lasting peace" in Ukraine; a ceasefire in Gaza and release of all Israeli hostages held by militant group Hamas; and he also welcomed the fragile ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Zelenskyy, writing in English on the X social media platform, said he was grateful to Pope Leo "for his wise words about the Holy See's willingness to play a mediatory role in restoring global peace".

"We appreciate the pontiff's insightful statement and reiterate our commitment to advancing meaningful peace efforts, including a full ceasefire and a personal highest-level meeting with Russia."

Later, in his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said: "The Vatican can help diplomacy. There is support for a direct meeting from leaders of the Global South. And this voice is being heard."

Leo spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday in his first known conversation with a foreign leader as pope. He offered to facilitate peace talks as world leaders come to his inauguration mass, the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelenskyy hopes to be present for the event in St Peter's Square on May 18 and is ready to hold meetings on the sidelines, the Ukrainian leader's chief of staff Andriy Yermak told Reuters on Tuesday.

It is interesting to note that Zelensky was one of the first international leaders that the Pope talked to.

The Pope understand the Ukraine war and the evilness of Russia.

