Porn star's lawyer says she had sexual relationship with Trump

The lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels said Wednesday that she had a sexual relationship with Donald Trump and wants to nullify a "hush agreement" so the public can decide "who's telling the truth."
Los Angeles lawyer Michael Avenatti filed a lawsuit on behalf of Daniels on Tuesday seeking to toss out the confidential settlement she signed just days before the November 2016 election.
Avenatti made the rounds of the morning talk shows on Wednesday to explain the legal move by Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.
Asked on NBC's "Today" show if Daniels had a sexual relationship with Trump, Avenatti immediately replied "Yes."
"She believes it's important that the public learn the truth about what happened," he said. "I think it's time for her to tell her story and for the public to decide who's telling the truth."
The White House has dodged questions about whether allegations of the affair are true, claiming the matter was dealt with during the campaign.
As part of the lawsuit filed with a California court seeking to declare the non-disclosure agreement null and void, Avenatti released a copy of the settlement.
It shows that Daniels received a $130,000 payment from a company known as Essential Consultants LLC in return for her silence.
Using the pseudonyms Peggy Peterson and David Dennison, Clifford and Trump were to sign the agreement, along with Essential Consultants.
But Trump never signed it, providing the basis for Avenatti's attempt to have it thrown out and release Daniels from her obligations.
"It's our position that the entire agreement is null and void because he did not sign it," the lawyer told the "Today" show.
He said Daniels would return the $130,000 if need be.
"I think she may have to and she's prepared to do that," Avenatti said.
The lawsuit alleges that Daniels began an "intimate relationship" with Trump in the summer of 2006 and that it continued well into 2007.
After Trump won the Republican Party nomination for president in 2016, Clifford sought to share details of her relationship with him with the media, it said.
Trump's attorney Michael Cohen "aggressively" sought to "silence Ms Clifford as part of an effort to avoid her telling the truth, thus helping to ensure he won the presidential election," the document says.
On October 28, 2016 -- two weeks before the November 8 presidential election -- Daniels and Essential Consultants signed the confidential settlement agreement but not Trump.
Cohen claimed last month he had paid Daniels $130,000 from his personal funds but declined to explain why he made the payment or if Trump was aware of it.
Avenatti said Wednesday he was convinced Trump was aware of the payment.
"There's no question the president knew about it at the time," he said.
"The idea that an attorney would go off on his own without his client's knowledge and engage in this type of negotiation and enter into this type of agreement quite honestly I think is ludicrous," he said.
Cohen's comments came after the watchdog group Common Cause filed a federal complaint in January arguing that the payout may have violated campaign finance rules.
© 2018 AFP
Jimizo
Yes, but Bill Clinton was better looking.
Trump should be spanked by a porn star with magazine with a picture of Bill Clinton on it.
Does anyone else want to take this thread even lower?
dcog9065
Even if true, I don’t think any of his supporters remotely care.
An extra-marital affair is not much these days, and this may actually be a good thing, as we’re moving on from having politicians fitting a deluded “family values” mold that no politician can satisfy
Bububu4
No politician except the previous president of the United States, right?
SuperLib
Well, I mean, we're talking about a guy who had an affair with a porn star with an infant son at home, his lawyer pays her off to keep her silent, and he's also been accused of quite a few sexual harassment incidents and was caught on tape talking about molesting women.
I'm not sure we are to the point of that being the new normal.
CrazyJoe
Strange times when a Porn Star has more credibility than the President of the United States.
katsu78
As Superlib aptly put it:
If that's the standard, I can beat that. I know lots of people who can beat that. Obama beat that.
What we're seeing is actually something different from what dcog9065 proposes. What we're seeing is the gap between how morality is defined between the right and the left in the US. Among the left, morality is a process- if you make moral choices, you gradually trend towards morality. Among the right, morality is an identity- if you belong to the right group, you are by default moral regardless of what your choices actually are. "Family Values" under this understanding of morality doesn't actually mean not cheating on your wife who just had your baby with a porn star and then trying to pay her not to talk about it, it just means not being born gay, non-Christian, or non-white.
smithinjapan
dcog: "An extra-marital affair is not much these days,"
And yet people still whine and complain about Clinton in terms of morality, where Trump has lost two wives already because of adultery, and has cheated on Melania numerous times, obviously -- and after JUST having a baby with him! The thing is, suddenly they "don't care" about the fact that Trump lied to them flat out, but if it were the other side who had lied, you'd never hear the end of it. Trump's marriages are like his failed businesses, and likely a microcosm of his presidency; he'd sell out the nation for some quick deals that make him feel better in an instant. Hell, he already has, and while bragging about how "loyal" he is to the nation.
Scrote
I don't think people have high moral expectations of Trump, and he hasn't been going around banging on about "family values" and the "sanctity of marriage" etc.
I do wonder, though, how his religious fundamentalist vice-president can work with a person whose values are completely opposed to his own.
katsu78
Are those values opposed? I mean, sure, the publicly professed values are, but deep down, do they actually value different things?
dcog9065
@smithinjapan: True, the mental gymnastics required to be a diehard Trump supporter is likely the cause of a lot of them being lost causes. But the fact that they keep whining about Clinton shows that they don't truly care about these affairs, etc., and mostly use them for political purposes
Texas A&M Aggie
Had to laugh at watching the radical alt-left media machine talking heads yammering on and on about how this adult film industry employee is the person who is finally going to take down President Trump. They seemed to have forgotten that this was the same guy who survived the "Access Hollywood" tape and went on to shellack the democrat candidate they were in the tank for in the last general election. . . .
bass4funk
And sneakier
Trump should laugh his butt off at this loser, really.
Seriously, this is all that the left have? It’s so pathetic, I can’t even laugh at this. The media has to make this an issue of what Trump did when he was a private citizen? They have to lower themselves by going all the way to Africa to rummage through garbage to find something on this man. These people are so unhinged, they have nothing left but to sink to gutter desperation politics and clicks.
Wolfpack
Clinton normalized this stuff 20 years ago.
Given America’s twisted reality tv culture, I think this will boost Trumps polling numbers with millennials.
zichi
It wasn't an extra-marital affair it was an night with a paid prostitute who is also a porn star.
bass4funk
When he was President every woman he harassed was laughed at and mocked out of the room. James Carville said, you drag $100 through a trailer park and you don’t know what you’ll get.
Why not? The other day on The Bachelor they aired a huge embarrassing throat cutting breakup and as bad as it was, the media loves this kind of stuff. So if anyone cares, then yes, you are right, the media will eat this and milk this for ratings and clicks. For the rest of America, the majority of people could care less.
bass4funk
And? He was a private citizen, so what?
katsu78
Clinton never cheated on his wife with a porn star while she was recovering from birthing their child and then never paid the porn star not to talk about it but was so stupid that he forgot to sign the agreement.
You've never actually spoken with a millennial, have you.
zichi
A sleaze bag who just married his third wife who have given birth to their son does not stop being a sleaze bag just by becoming president. Basic character traits carried from the Trump Tower right into the White House and with his normal brand of boasting he can state "I'm the best and greatest sleaze bag you'll ever meet!"